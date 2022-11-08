Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Energy Engineer

Energy Engineer

  • Location United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142386BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Energy Engineer is accountable for providing technical consultancy and focus on efficient refinery operation, incorporation of efficiency measures in project development, and forecasting energy consumption for reporting and procurement purposes. This role is required to equip the unit engineers and operations with the appropriate tools for energy monitoring and decisions and to monitor and optimize overall refinery performance. They will support projects to ensure energy is appropriately considered as well as develop energy projects with commercial returns. The EE also has a lead role in the coordination of refinery mass balance and Solomon data reporting.

Additionally, this role may be required to provide Process Engineering support during contingencies or planned events, including emergency operations support, backfill coverage, TARs and special projects.

Key Accountabilities

Refinery Energy Program:
  • Is responsible for the Refinery Energy Management Program, which consists of daily operational handles on energy efficiency to long term capital projects in support of improved energy efficiency and GHG emissions reduction
  • Maximises digital tools to improve the Refinery Energy Management Program and identification/quantification of opportunities for energy efficiency improvements
  • Identifies and develops optimization and maintenance related energy efficiency improvements and works with site personnel to prioritize and implement
  • Acts as the domain expert for all Energy/GHG related capital projects from initial idea identification through commissioning
  • Maintains, develops, tracks and reports energy critical metrics
  • Develops annual energy plan (Energy Intensity Index - EII) and variable cost budget, handles energy billing, and supports global energy procurement strategy
  • Develops forward strategy/energy plan to incorporate into the site business improvement plan
  • Promotes an Energy Culture by raising awareness and developing opportunities for energy optimization
  • Produces monthly natural gas and daily electricity nominations
  • Leads biannual Technical Solomon data collection effort including data validation for all Energy related sections
  • Coordinates routine unit mass balance reporting
  • Maintains Technical Manuals to collect relevant knowledge and operational issues for future reference and training
Grow Capability:
  • Deliver personal capability – accountable for growing professionally, mentoring those less experienced, and exploring opportunities that establish the basis for long term career planning
  • Deliver technical learning – accountable for ensuring technical knowledge is collected, maintained, easily retrievable, and shared appropriately in unit technical manuals
  • Network with site technical representatives, commercial, projects organizations, technology networks, and other BP sites sharing and bringing applied information on short-term tactical and central initiatives, programs, and projects to Whiting.
  • Provide back-fill coverage for Process Engineers as needed, including contingency support in units beyond normal area of responsibility
  • Support intern and recruiting program as needed, including supervision and developing / leading projects

Essential Education

  • Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering or related degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

  • 5+ years of plant experience in technical, engineering, operations, maintenance
  • Direct experience with desktop computer applications (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Desired Qualifications

  • Refinery unit process engineering experience
  • Knowledge of refinery utility systems
  • Working knowledge of unit operations
  • Strong desire to develop digital capabilities to enhance energy program monitoring and reporting tools

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.

