Job summary

The Energy Engineer is accountable for providing technical consultancy and focus on efficient refinery operation, incorporation of efficiency measures in project development, and forecasting energy consumption for reporting and procurement purposes. This role is required to equip the unit engineers and operations with the appropriate tools for energy monitoring and decisions and to monitor and optimize overall refinery performance. They will support projects to ensure energy is appropriately considered as well as develop energy projects with commercial returns. The EE also has a lead role in the coordination of refinery mass balance and Solomon data reporting.



Additionally, this role may be required to provide Process Engineering support during contingencies or planned events, including emergency operations support, backfill coverage, TARs and special projects.

Key Accountabilities

Is responsible for the Refinery Energy Management Program, which consists of daily operational handles on energy efficiency to long term capital projects in support of improved energy efficiency and GHG emissions reduction

Maximises digital tools to improve the Refinery Energy Management Program and identification/quantification of opportunities for energy efficiency improvements

Identifies and develops optimization and maintenance related energy efficiency improvements and works with site personnel to prioritize and implement

Acts as the domain expert for all Energy/GHG related capital projects from initial idea identification through commissioning

Maintains, develops, tracks and reports energy critical metrics

Develops annual energy plan (Energy Intensity Index - EII) and variable cost budget, handles energy billing, and supports global energy procurement strategy

Develops forward strategy/energy plan to incorporate into the site business improvement plan

Promotes an Energy Culture by raising awareness and developing opportunities for energy optimization

Produces monthly natural gas and daily electricity nominations

Leads biannual Technical Solomon data collection effort including data validation for all Energy related sections

Coordinates routine unit mass balance reporting

Maintains Technical Manuals to collect relevant knowledge and operational issues for future reference and training

Deliver personal capability – accountable for growing professionally, mentoring those less experienced, and exploring opportunities that establish the basis for long term career planning

Deliver technical learning – accountable for ensuring technical knowledge is collected, maintained, easily retrievable, and shared appropriately in unit technical manuals

Network with site technical representatives, commercial, projects organizations, technology networks, and other BP sites sharing and bringing applied information on short-term tactical and central initiatives, programs, and projects to Whiting.

Provide back-fill coverage for Process Engineers as needed, including contingency support in units beyond normal area of responsibility

Support intern and recruiting program as needed, including supervision and developing / leading projects

Essential Education

Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering or related degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

5+ years of plant experience in technical, engineering, operations, maintenance

Direct experience with desktop computer applications (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Desired Qualifications

Refinery unit process engineering experience

Knowledge of refinery utility systems

Working knowledge of unit operations

Strong desire to develop digital capabilities to enhance energy program monitoring and reporting tools

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.