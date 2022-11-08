The Energy Engineer is accountable for providing technical consultancy and focus on efficient refinery operation, incorporation of efficiency measures in project development, and forecasting energy consumption for reporting and procurement purposes. This role is required to equip the unit engineers and operations with the appropriate tools for energy monitoring and decisions and to monitor and optimize overall refinery performance. They will support projects to ensure energy is appropriately considered as well as develop energy projects with commercial returns. The EE also has a lead role in the coordination of refinery mass balance and Solomon data reporting.
Additionally, this role may be required to provide Process Engineering support during contingencies or planned events, including emergency operations support, backfill coverage, TARs and special projects.