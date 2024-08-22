Energy IT Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

bp pulse, bp’s electric vehicle (EV) charging business, is working to simplify electrification by providing fast, reliable charging solutions for both consumers and commercial fleets across America. An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the expansion into electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in three key regions - USA, Europe, and China.

EV Fleet customers have complex and large EV charging infrastructure which requires intelligent controls for efficient, low cost and hassle-free operations which is enabled by BP’s Omega software platform. Network Operations ensures that bp’s charging network is available 24/7 and Customer’s Electric Vehicles are ready to go when they are needed while providing a great customer experience.

The ideal candidate has experience working a systems diagnostics role or in a NOC and has a passion for fast, tactical action and problem solving at the intersection of software, energy and hardware. This role would be part of the software team working with the Head of Data and Network Operations. We are a fast-growing team and are looking for someone capable of wearing multiple hats while learning new skills.

Key Accountabilities

Energy Analyst:

Understand the basics of energy billing and impact to customers: tariffs, kWh, kW, seasons, etc.

Build simple models to inform EV charging site location and sizing

Lead the site onboarding process by translating customers’ business requirements and on the ground site characteristics into technical requirements

Guide customers with technical recommendation on their EV charging operations based on their business, charging infrastructure and utility interconnection constraints

Network Operations and Onboarding:

Be the first point of contact to triage, prioritize inbound requests and issues from site hosts and field operations

Take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions.

Drive process improvement, simplification, and automation of key onboarding and operations processes

Work multi-functionally to gather feedback, prioritize requests, and establish business requirements for the software development team

Responsible for live monitoring to drive optimal customer experience through issue management and continuous problem solving.

Perform diagnostics for outages and urgent issues working with supporting teams to drive to a resolution

Collaborate with supporting teams via ticket creation for non-urgent issues

Proactively manage incidents through escalation and follow-ups for both internal software teams as well as external vendors

​

​

Essential Education and Experience:

B.S. Degree +2y experience in STEM field or M.S. Degree

3-5 year experience working in similar role or industry

Strong problem-solving skills

Solid understanding of energy systems, EE or power conversion theory

Proficient in any scripting language (e.g. python) to manipulate, analyze, and visualize complex data sets to extract trends

Experience coordinating in fast-paced environments and teams

Ability to manage multiple projects with an eye for efficiency and priority

Superb communication skills with ability to discuss technical topics with a range of audiences

Knowledge of electric vehicle technology and charging infrastructure is desirable but not required.

PgMP, PMP, or Agile certification is a plus

How much do we pay (Base)? $69,000-129,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.