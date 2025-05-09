Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has been passionate about discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, encouraging environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Strategy & Sustainability Team and advance your career as a





Energy Modelling & Insights Expert

Strategy & Sustainability strive to define a value-adding, sustainability-led strategic direction that supports our ambition to deliver positive impact for people and our planet. Working within S&S, you will be embedded in the centre of the organization bringing together strategy, sustainability and ‎capital allocation into a group-wide framework and promoting ethics and compliance across the ‎organization.

In this role You will:

Carry out research and external engagement with experts to determine the key energy use, applying the best techniques for modelling and the best data sources to use

Forecast changes and trends on the energy market focusing on economic impacts

Build models on climate risk and energy usage to support decision making

Be up-to-date with market trends and competitor insights, seek out standard methodologies and share back the findings to executive leaders

Understand the impact of policy and legacy infrastructure on regional energy demand and fuel choices and be ready to share findings with key decision makers, actively practicing the ability to influence through data

Synthesize and communicate the insights of your analysis to key internal and external partners to support bp’s advocacy goals

Support Industry Advisor with ad-hoc analysis on energy use within specific parts of industry

Directly contribute to bp’s well-known Energy Outlook publication

Develop and maintain a suite of models for energy demand and carbon emissions from buildings, including: econometric, ‘top-down’ sector modules to use in our energy system model more detailed ‘bottom-up’ style models that start with service-level demand (demand for space/heating and cooling, water heating, lighting, cooking etc.) techno-economic models that inform the diffusion of technologies and fuels/energy carriers building stock models that help advise the share of new and existing buildings



What You will need to be successful:

Degree in Economics/Mathematics/Engineering or closely related studies or equivalent experience

Experience constructing data models and crafting forecasts

Capability to draw conclusions from data and verbalize the findings in a compelling manner

Detailed knowledge and experience in data analysis, data scraping tools, as well as data visualization

Experience with management of large datasets

Advanced proficiency in MS Excel - Python is an advantage

Understanding and modelling capability of economic drivers of energy use

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with track record of successfully communicating sophisticated ideas and issues

Proven track record to work constructively and collaboratively within multi-disciplinary team environments

Familiarity and experience working with energy market data providers and consultancies and broad knowledge of energy and/or power markets is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

