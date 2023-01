Job summary

Grade I



Responsible for supporting delivery of technical services, using basic technical expertise to interpret and communicate product specifications, troubleshoot problems and identify improvement opportunities, whilst ensuring processes and procedures align with internal and external requirements.

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for Energy Technology deployment analyst, working as a member of the QA and Central Technology Deployment Team as part of our Applied Sciences organization.

Job Purpose