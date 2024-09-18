Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Energy Trading Business Analyst

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Have a deep level of trading application expertise in LNG Trading Technology

Work within bp’s LNG Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Titan

Bring knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to manage this activity

Be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps

Create user stories based on inputs from the business and provide it to the developers

Work on various projects building capability for the LNG Trading business

Bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time

Thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience

What You will need to be successful:

Deep understanding of physical commodity trading, covering front, mid and back-office processes

Extensive hands-on experience implementing and extending features in an ETRM system

Solid knowledge of SAP is good to have

Experience working with fellow business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions

Track record working with a hybrid team of delivery resources utilising agile methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to executive level

Proficiency in English language

Experience working on LNG markets is good to have

Experience of Planlogic EOS ETRM is good to have

Experience working across all areas of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office is a plus

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



