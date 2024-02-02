This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

This is a Grade H role based in bp Japan.Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.In this role, the Energy Yield Analyst will help deliver energy yield assessments services and layout designs for projects in Japan within established joint ventures. ambition is to have 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade and this role and the Japanese offshore wind market will be of key importance to achieving this.The role involves working closely with project optimization and value engineering disciplines as well as wider stake holders. We’re looking for someone who’s keen to push boundaries within wind resource assessment through the application of innovative numerical/statistical approaches.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Performing cleaning, calibration and analysis of measured wind data from fixed and floating LiDARs, Dual Scanning LiDARs, Met Masts etc

Carrying our detailed analysis of Wind Farm Energy Production according to bps best practices.

Conducting Wind Farm Layout Design and optimisation activities.

Liaising with project teams and Joint Venture Partners to ensure that all wind assessment and energy activities are fully supported.

Performing R&D activities to further in-house capabilities.

Due diligence and independent verification of third-party energy yield assessments.

Collaborationwith Joint Venture Partners and metocean engineers to identify measurement requirements and work scopes for optimized engineering and demonstration of bankable energy yield assessments.

Delivery of high-quality technical reports as well as preparation and review of technical tenders.

Maintain an awareness of the market and ongoing innovation in technology and research through participation in internal/external research and development projects.

Support Site Suitability Assessments with wind turbine manufacturers and certification bodies, such as Class NK.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

A degree in science, engineering or a closely aligned discipline with a high level of numeric and computer literacy.

A strong problem-solver with a can-do attitude.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in English and Japanese in a clear and effective manner

Desirable experience

3+ years in a similar Wind Energy Yield Analysis role.

Experience in wind data analysis and wind farm energy assessment methodologies.

Knowledge of industry-standard wind analysis software such as Windographer, Openwind and WindFarmer, MASCOT etc.

Python Programming skills, although skills in other languages are also acceptable.

Knowledge of CFD Wind Flow Modelling.

Knowledge of International industry standards and Japanese standards focusing on resource assessment, engineering design and instrumentation

You will work with

Reports to Senior Manager Wind Resource & Metocean

Work closely with the senior energy yield analysts and will play a key role as a technical expert within bp’s joint ventures in Japan.

Engage regularly with Head of Wind Farm Design and LCoE and VP Offshore Wind Engineering

Works with other team members in the Wind Farm Design and LCoE team (value engineering and ground engineering) to optimise LCoE.

Works closely with associated OFW engineering teams (Technical Project Management, Technology and Methodology, Turbines, Foundations, Transmission, Floating Wind, Construction, Ports and T&I, Operations)

Works closely with Metocean team in other parts of the bp group.

Partners with survey, consenting and procurement teams

Works with foundation design and installation teams to ensure reliable engineering design through the full project lifecycle

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

