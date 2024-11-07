Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Engagement Manager is a leadership role that is responsible for the development of the integrated engagement strategy across bp's US Convenience and Mobility business. This includes leading a team that is responsible for the successful execution and delivery of industry leading customer forums (Franchise Focus Group, bp and Amoco marketers Association and Dealer Forums), internal engagements (townhalls, XLTs, retail store level activities and community engagements) and enablement of the communication strategy while partnering with our corporate and external affairs team and alignment to the broader bp strategy for the US external communications.

This leader will interface directly with the US Convenience and Mobility leadership team and work closely with our corporate and external affairs team to formulate and implement the engagement strategy while enabling the execution of business as usual communications, bigger internal meetings, Guest engagements through store grand openings and fostering the bp 'who we are' culture and connecting the retail store team members and our customers to bp.

Responsibilities:

Owns bp's US Convenience and Mobility engagement strategy and execution through and with marketing, corporate external affairs and other key stakeholders across the business.

Leads a team to develop and deliver high quality internal, external, customer and community activities, forums and communications in partnership with sales, marketing, operations and corporate and external affairs team across various communications frequencies and forums.

Owns the extended leadership forum agenda and execution of the monthly forum.

Owns all bp US Convenience and Mobility townhalls agendas and execution of the monthly engagements.

Owns the delivery of effective and engaging internal, customer and vendor engagements that support the delivery of strategy and relationship building including the annual Vendor Partner meeting.

Owns all planning communication strategy, including franchise and COCO store level engagement tools and platforms

Evaluates our community involvement, corporate giving programs and local store activation activities to continue to develop and align strategies with our core values and growth ambitions.

Owns the culture squad to continue to foster the 'who we are' culture across bp's US Convenience and Mobility

Builds and maintains strong, trusting relationships with external partners, finding opportunities to increase awareness of bp's retail businesses working in partnership with various bp teams

Experience & Qualifications

10 yrs of business communications or relationship management roles (e.g. sales, marketing)

5 yrs of leading teams effectively across regions or globally

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Understanding and experience of developing and delivering stakeholder engagement strategies

Experience in managing budgets and community investment portfolios

Experience in convenience retail preferred

Experience working in customer facing roles preferred

Strong interpersonal skills to establish rapport and credibility with stakeholders

Bachelors degree in Communications, Marketing, Public Relations, or relative subject area

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.