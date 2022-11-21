Job summary

We are a global energy company involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future.

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

The engagement specialist will play a key role in delivering our engagement strategy – developing and executing innovative programming, compelling materials and engaging events to enhance the employee experience – including embedding Who we are.

Who we are is our new culture frame and defines what we stand for at bp, building on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us to inspire each of us at bp to be our best every day.

Reporting to the head of engagement within the leadership and culture centre of excellence in the People & Culture (P&C) organization, they will work in close collaboration with culture activation, communication & external affairs, and many other teams.

Key Responsibilities:

Leading key programs and workstreams originating from the engagement and culture activation teams to support global and P&C initiatives

Engaging with senior leaders across bp to solve problems and find solutions to support them as they activate and embed Who we are

Seeing opportunities to reinforce engagement through our policies, processes, and systems – partnering with the relevant business areas to define, design and implement reinforcing solutions

Serving as an advisor and partner to our internal businesses and key stakeholders on engagement strategies and tactics; keeping initiatives aligned to the broader engagement approach

Crafting engagement materials – including project plans and presentation decks

Identifying, empowering and mobilizing employee networks to promote, reinforce and embed initiatives, including Who we are

Using insights from previous campaigns to inform future strategy through accurate measurement of impact. Experiment with different approaches to continually build awareness of the best approaches for bp audiences

Collaborating with colleagues in different time zones requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Bringing passion and influence to the role; model the culture and engagement we are fostering

Superior project management skills with demonstrable history of success scoping, leading and delivering projects within complex organizations

Excellent negotiation, relationship building and influencing skills to be able to work across key functional stakeholders within bp and with external vendors

Disciplined, proactive self-starter who can quickly adapt and upskill to new requirements and who can apply their knowledge and skills to multiple initiatives

Ability to prioritize and execute tasks in a fast-paced environment; experience delivering on deadline

Strong communication and presentation skills to engage, inspire and lead others; experience reaching relevant stakeholder groups across multiple disciplines

Excellent analytical abilities and attention to detail

Degree or equivalent experience

Key Criteria:Why join us?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.Diversity Statement:At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.