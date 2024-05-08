Entity:Innovation & Engineering
The role of Engine Oil Product Development & Sustainability Manager leads a team of technologists plus matrixed technologists to deliver best in class product development projects for Castrol’s engine oil product ranges. The role will be accountable for working with business stakeholders to deliver OD&I projects for engine oil products across Marine, cars, commercial vehicles, and bikes market spaces. Projects will include new formulation developments demanded by the Marketing, Sales, and brand strategy for Castrol, as well as simplification and cost competitive projects to align with the Castrol strategy. This role will collaborate with Marketing, Sales, Procurement, Manufacturing as well as Project Managers to influence & deliver future product range specifications and cost benefits.
This role will represent Product Development in the Sustainability space, influencing the decisions made for the implementation of technology enablers to deliver the Castrol Path 360- strategy. They will be the Technology Expert and the point of contact for Castrol to work with in Product Development for formulation Sustainability opportunities.
The role will have extensive interaction with a wide range of internal and external partners and will represent bp externally in Industry Body meetings and conferences.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
