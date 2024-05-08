Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



The role of Engine Oil Product Development & Sustainability Manager leads a team of technologists plus matrixed technologists to deliver best in class product development projects for Castrol’s engine oil product ranges. The role will be accountable for working with business stakeholders to deliver OD&I projects for engine oil products across Marine, cars, commercial vehicles, and bikes market spaces. Projects will include new formulation developments demanded by the Marketing, Sales, and brand strategy for Castrol, as well as simplification and cost competitive projects to align with the Castrol strategy. This role will collaborate with Marketing, Sales, Procurement, Manufacturing as well as Project Managers to influence & deliver future product range specifications and cost benefits.

This role will represent Product Development in the Sustainability space, influencing the decisions made for the implementation of technology enablers to deliver the Castrol Path 360- strategy. They will be the Technology Expert and the point of contact for Castrol to work with in Product Development for formulation Sustainability opportunities.

The role will have extensive interaction with a wide range of internal and external partners and will represent bp externally in Industry Body meetings and conferences.

Manages a portfolio of development/investigation projects (through OD&I process), directing the team to design and develop new products and test methods, managing the associated intellectual property and influencing future technology strategy through providing input to product roadmaps and research activities.

Collaborate with business partners including Global Supply Chain, Global Procurement, to define sustainable formulation platforms balancing raw material cost and customer valued technical differentiation.

To represent BP as engine oil formulations expert externally, including collaborate with OEM customers, Component suppliers, technology leadership at Industry Conferences, building strong relationships and networking.

Demonstrate keen understanding of Industry guidelines and their application to enable execution of qualification programs that deliver componentry and new products meeting best in class quality standards.

Develops and shares expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within product development, advising on future capabilities, techniques and equipment to maintain the expertise level required by the strategy.

Leads a team of direct reports, ensuring the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools, and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Drive and support Castrol Sustainability agenda and initiatives within Product Development.

Masters, PhD, or Honors in Scientific or Engineering subject area

Deep technical expertise in engine oil development and testing with a track record of the successful delivery of new products.

Evidence of building and maintaining external technical relationships in the industry for future specification insights.

Fully conversant with Industry Guidelines and Codes of Practice and ISO procedures.

Experience and demonstration of leading, motivating and developing high performing teams.

Strong project management experience in an international arena, with outstanding track record on delivery.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills. Highly skilled in communicating complex technical subjects to non-technical audiences to provide confidence and clarity.

Comfortable with working with uncertainty and ambiguity. Skilled at taking the lead and setting the direction of projects to cut through the ambiguity to reach solutions is strongly desired.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



