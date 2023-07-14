Engineer Manager – Biofuels

Job summary

The Global Concept Development (GCD) and New Energy organization in P&O Projects is accountable for the delivery of the front end (FEL 1 and FEL 2) stages of the portfolio of Projects, including the development of Projects related to biofuels including SAF and advance biofuels such as Alcohol to Jet and eFuels. The Engineering Manager fulfils the engineering management accountabilities for the technical development and technical verification planning and delivery of the Pre-Projects and pre-FEED NE bio Project(s) scopes. Scope includes management of engineering contractor, verification of the technical delivery, providing the technical input to all and future contracting and commercial decisions related to the provision of the engineering for the full project life-cycle. The position will provide direct Engineering support to the portfolio managed by the AGM – Bio in the NE organisation, with the exception of the current Daedalus program which is out of scope of this role. The position will initially be based in the South East UK or US, subject to successful applicant, and will require regular business travel.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Deliver or oversee the delegation of Engineering management across the front end projects bio portfolio.

Deliver the engineering processes as they relate to the Project. Support the performance management framework.

Oversee technical interfaces with any third party scope, stakeholders etc, that is within Project scope.

Accountable for the engineering verification across the Project scope and the engineering requirements under the relevant common process and the engineering guide.

Ensure input to the engineering execution plans and input to the engineering verification reports at the end of each stage.

Input to and performance manage the Engineering components of the Project contracting strategies.

Accountable for engineering guidance to the Tier 1/2 decisions.

Overseeing the planning for engineering resources.

Promote common design philosophies for site-specific (OSBL) project scope.

Proactively manage technical interfaces between I&E, Projects central- and site-led design responsibilities.

Essential Education:

Degree in relevant Engineering subject area.

Chartered and member of a professional body.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Very strong engineering management experience.

Major project delivery of complex engineering.

Awareness of FEL1 and FEL2 project processes.

Experience of facilities design and management.

Delivery of engineering with third party engineering contractors.

Track record of delivery of engineering and performance management.

Familiarity with Projects Common Process (PCP) and Major Projects Common Process (MPCP).

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Knowledge of biofuels, advanced biofuels technologies and application.

Understanding of legacy Refining and GPO Engineering Guides.

Experience managing integration/colocation of new process facilities into existing manufacturing sites.

Knowledge of Refining and/or Petrochemical processes.

Experience managing brownfield integration/colocation of new process facilities into existing manufacturing sites.

Experience working with technology licensors and licensed technology packages.

Tendering of major engineering and procurement services contracts.

Delivery of tier 1 and 2 decisions.

Detailed understanding of Projects Common Process (PCP).

Additional information:

Location is expected to be either Sunbury or Houston with travel required.



