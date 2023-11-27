Engineer Manager – Subsea - AGT/Egypt

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



BP has operated assets across the AGT (Azerbaijan/Georgia/Turkey) and Egypt regions. To continue to ensure that the operated hubs remain at peak production subsea developments continue to be critical. As part of the development strategy for each region subsea tie-backs, tie-ins and large scale developments are continuously being evaluated and implemented.A member of the P&O projects Subsea Engineering Leadership Team, the Subsea Engineering Manager is accountable for the technical integrity of the subsea projects in the portfolio of define/execute projects. Additionally they are responsible for delivery of the subsea engineering for the projects across AGT & Egypt. The role holder will lead a team of subsea engineers deployed to the various projects.



Accountable for delivery of safe, cost-effective and competitive engineering of the AGT & Egypt projects subsea scope.

Accountable to the AGT and Egypt subsea Unit Leaders for delivery of the engineering scope, working with the allocated PMs

Accountable for engineering assurance for AGT & Egypt projects subsea scope to the Subsea Discipline Manager (DM) .

Accountable for integration of the Central Subsea Engineering scopes into the overall engineering scope for the project.

Owns the engineering verification and execution plans for the projects.

Is accountable to the Project General Manager and DM Subsea for the engineering SV&O for the projects.

Lead the AGT & Egypt subsea engineering team – providing support, coaching and guidance as appropriate.

Provide support to the DM Offshore East for projects that include both topside and subsea components.

Provide engineering resource requirements into the projects resource frames

Link with Discipline Leads on deployment of engineering resources and development of the subsea engineers. Support the health of subsea engineering.

Drive consistency and integration of the subsea engineering within the AGT & Egypt Regions and with the wider Central subsea functions.

Engineering Degree or equivalent experience (Chartered and member of a professional body)

Track record of delivery of engineering and performance management.

A background in subsea Engineering and significant experience in major projects at define/execute stage,

Experience in contractor management

Strong engineering leader, able to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and P&O Projects leadership.

It would be helpful to have experience in the following

Detailed understanding of Major Projects Common Process (MPcp), and the GPO Engineering Guide.

Ability to manage numerous projects simultaneously

Engineering Manager Competency Assessment

Subsea technical expertise, Contractor management, Project knowledge, Team management, decision making, risk management, analytical thinking, problem solving, collaboration, influencing.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



