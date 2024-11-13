Engineer - Marine Systems

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Marine Engineer within the Cargo Movement and Marine Services team providing technical support to assets, functions and business globally as part of the Logistics services function within Bp solutions.

Role Synopsis:

Responsible for providing technical support to enable safe and reliable operations of specialized Marine systems.

Accountabilities:

Provide technical support to ensure safe and reliable operation of specialized marine systems, including but not limited to Lifeboats, Life rafts, Marine evacuation Systems and export systems (including floating and reeled hoses and hawsers)

Provide technical support for specialized marine systems assessment, repairs, or replacements related to inspection or audit findings with day-to-day delivery of technical support through engagement with operations teams;

Support consistent delivery of guidance to risk management processes to ensure barrier strength is understood and documented.

Be responsible for leading, supporting and setting standards for the Maintenance Strategy of specialized marine systems to ensure consistency across regions and to demonstrate best practice and ensure all requested Marine Engineering activity aligns with Engineering Standards and Planning requirements

Be responsible for developing and improving the technical content of Performance Standards, Safety Critical Specific Equipment Plans and Equipment/inspection Strategies

Be responsible for working with different teams across bp (e.g. Marine Authorities, Maintenance & Reliability, Engineering, OIMs, Marine Team Leads, Discipline & Capability)

Be the Discipline Expert to Operations, including provision of current industry and internal best practice.

Complete assigned duties in compliance with Group, business group, Operational, Sub-functional and Regional requirements; support other departments and regions as required under functional support model or Service Level Agreements e.g. Planning, Emergency Response, Incident investigations, SIMOPS etc.

Support and undertake Contract Accountable Manager & Job Rep duties for assigned contractors in accordance with bp contractor management procedures

Ensure personal compliance with bp Safety Leadership Principles and Operating Discipline; demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Values & Behaviours including continuous improvement, performance management and personal development

Education:

Marine Engineering Degree or equivalent qualification in a marine related subject area.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Marine experience in asset marine operations, including fixed and floating assets, FPSOs, terminals, hydrocarbon export operations and offshore marine operations

Extensive technical understanding of marine floating asset and terminal activity and operations

Good experience in Contractor management skills

People leadership and stakeholder management experience

Good communication skills and ability to engage and influence a broad range of collaborators will be an excellent combination for long-term results.

Skills:

