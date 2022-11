Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for providing Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Job Purpose

The Engineer will be accountable for conducting EV battery rig testing to resolve performance of EV Fluids in BEV and Hybrid Vehicles. The Engineer will work for the Expert Team Leader in CCTC to develop and deliver against agreed key customer landmarks. The role requires extensive interaction with a range of partners specifically product development and technology teams.

Specifically this role supports safety and testing operations in the development and operation of unique tests and assists the engineering group in support of: Product development and research Product performance demonstration Providing the engineering information that facilitates the differentiation of our products.



Key Results/ Accountabilities

Conducting battery tests on cell or pack level either to standard specifications or for differentiation testing

Managing installation and commissioning of the battery test rigs and ensuring they are carried out to safety and quality standards

Collaborate closely with the technicians to ensure the agreed project work is clearly communicated to facilitate milestone delivery.

Acquisition and analysis of data

Report writing and presentation of results

Responsible for planning and operation of EV Fluid testing activities in CCTC

Responsible for the development and implementation of new rig test methods and procedures

Maintain strong working relationship with DTC and PGB rig testing team and product development team to ensure consistency and good practices

Experience & Expertise

Degree in engineering/science or equivalent experience

Knowledge of the installation and operation of battery test rigs

Experience of battery and/or transmission test control systems.

Experience of data acquisition and analysis of data.

knowledge of battery and/or transmission hardware and applications

basic knowledge of lubricant applications

Experience of writing technical reports.

Proven knowledge of IT systems and software

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to be able to adjust the style of communication to suit different audience

highly motivated self-starter

customer focused and efficiency focused attitude