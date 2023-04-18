Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. A key project to supporting this goal is the Australia Based H2 Kwinana project which develops a large scale green hydrogen plant.



Engineer Technical Lead will support the engineering team as part of the engineering H2 operating base leading the multidiscipline engineering design of the project. This will involve coordination of technology, license technologies and interfaces, guiding contractors to the optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable solution. This project will move through the optimize and into define stage through 2024.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Leadership of the H2 Kwinana Project Discipline Engineers, including resolution of multi-disciplined, technical problems.

• Work closely with the Engineering Manager and Project engineering team to deliver the facilities design and engineering in conformance with BP standards and ETPs, Project specifications and industry standards, to ensure a safe and cost effective design.

• Provide leadership and direction to the multi-discipline BP and Engineering Contractor’s engineering teams and support the Contractor relationship.

• Ensure the engineering Contractor Engineering team delivers against the relevant standards and specifications. Take a leading role in the management of engineering deliverables.

• Support the Engineering Manager to ensure compliance and conformance with Projects OMS and common process.

• Own and chair on behalf of the Engineering Manager key interface meetings between Engineering and associated teams.

• Delegate for Engineering Manager as required.

• Supporting the verification of the Contractor delivery, working with the EM and quality manager.

• Ensuring that key interfaces with Engineering are tracked, managed and necessary interventions identified and closed out.

• Coaching and development of BP discipline engineers within the Engineering team.



ABOUT YOU:

• Engineering degree or similar.

• Substantial experience, 10 + years in similar industry role, managing teams of discipline engineers.

• Experience in a Major Project delivery environment leading an engineering team.

• Demonstrable experience of undertaking multi-discipline decision making in a key engineering role.

• Experience managing third party design contractors.

• Proactive, performance biased skills and track record of delivery.

• The candidate should have a working knowledge of industry and government standards.

• Knowledge of the requirements of project processes and common process

• Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership.



DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

• Knowledge and experience of Contractor performance management.

• Experience in working in concept Optimise/FEED stages of a Project.

• Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc)

• Actively engages and respects contributions of others, takes the lead when challenges occur.

• Be proactive and self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.



This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



WHY JOIN US:

• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

• 12% superannuation.

• Share options and fuel discounts.

• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

