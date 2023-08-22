Job summary

S&ORA are seeking a professional with deep experience in engineering leadership, process safety and risk management to join the team in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) Region. The role is based in Sunbury working with the VP S&ORA Europe Africa & Middle East (EAME) and is passionate about our operated assets - West Nile Delta & Khazzan - in the MENA Region. The role works closely with the MENA Operations Authority to directly support the delivery of bp’s core value of safety by using their expertise in safety and operational (S&O) risk management to help eliminate catastrophic safety events - both physical & digital. S&ORA are looking for someone who is passionate about safety, a professional in operational risk management and a willing partner with the Line to help build a safer future for bp.

The S&ORA function exists to assure the design, barriers and systems associated with BP’s purple & blue C+ S&O risks (the worst credible basis) and other risks by exception that have the potential to escalate. Engineering Authorities contribute directly to this by:Maintaining an independent view of operating risk in the Region through the provision of assurance of the Region’s operating activities.Acting as the conscience of the Region by intervening, where necessary, and providing pragmatic recommendations to reduce S&O risk.Providing operational expertise to support the Line in managing and reducing S&O risk to enhance safety performance across the Region.Proactively develop and sustain effective working relationships with site / regional leadership to enable effective delivery of assurance activities.Act as a member of the EAME Leadership Team (LT) and Engineering Authority Community of Practice (EA CoP).Conduct Regional specific assurance activity - structured, planned & day to day - as required by Region Assurance Plan and Regional risk profile.Formally appointed and has the authority to make engineering judgments including in relation to deviations from ETPs and technical practices.Agrees the appointment of an EPCA and the content of an Engineering Requirements Control Procedure.Agree the selection of Core & Safety Critical roles in the regional Production organization roles which are subject to S&ORA agreement.Provide technical expertise in service of setting and implementing engineering requirements and executing the assurance scope.Conduct planned, structured and day to day assurance. Dependent upon activity and priority, this can include assurance or direct involvement in:Risk management processes to engineered systems (including risk action plans, emerging risk processes, operational risk assessments), relevant OMS Conformance Plans and the engineering/ integrity management requirements of OMS.Engineering aspects of changes, both temporary and permanent and that change is subject to an effective engineering Management of Change (MoC) process (risk assessed, managed, and documented).Structured and systematic processes for the identification, testing, inspection, and maintenance of equipment, including the subset identified as critical equipment. This includes, as appropriate, assuring performance criteria for survivability, decisions on deferment.Control of deviations in maintenance or inspection from the requirements of an operating procedure. For example, as defined in the Site Operating Procedure Control Procedure(s).Work closely with Projects EA during major project development and particular as the project moves through pre-startup and handover to operations.What do we want to see from you!Degree and Professional Accreditation (CEng/PE) with relevant Engineering Institution or body.Technical competence in a core engineering sub-discipline, with experience of engineering in projects and operations – including leadership positions of multidisciplinary engineering teams.Demonstrates an understanding of engineering risk and the ability to make informed judgments in support of business value.Knowledge of the engineering requirements of OMS and relevant group, segment and entity engineering requirements, including a working knowledge of the content of the engineering technical practices applied.Demonstrated ability to influence based on technical understanding/justification. Good coach and mentor.When a team leader, skilled technical team leader, communicates with team and wider networks both written and verbally to understand and inform key messages and information relevant to accountability delivery.Demonstrates good analytical skills and adept at leading engineering reviews, engaging subject expertise as required.Demonstrates planning ability and ability to communicate activity recommendations and importance effectively.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



