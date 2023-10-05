Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The P&O (Production & Operations) Projects Organisation is accountable for the delivery of Oil & Gas and Low Carbon Projects. The Appraisal organization under P&O Projects Engineering and Quality is responsible for delivering the development engineering and appraisal resources and technical accountability to support the delivery of the Global Concept Development (GCD) activities and scopes. The Appraisal team is seeking to appoint an Engineering Discipline Lead (DL)to work at the front end of Major Projects in bp’s portfolio!



Job Description:

Reporting to the Discipline Manager for Appraisal and Engineering - GCD, the Engineering DL will manage a team of Development Engineers working across the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimize stages of projects (FEL1 to 3) and is a key leadership role in all aspects of front end project delivery. The scope of work will include the GoM, Trinidad and Tobago and North America GCD activities.

Additionally, the Engineering DL fulfils the Engineering Management role accountable for the initial technical development, technical verification planning and delivery of Project(s) scopes, with a critical role in supporting the Appraisal and Project Managers and in providing verification and assurance for the E&Q leadership.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree in engineering

Chartered and member of a professional body

PMP certified

Essential Job Requirements:

Minimum of 15 years’ engineering management experience

Major project delivery of complex engineering

Experience of facilities design and management

Track record of delivery of engineering including third party contractors and performance management.

Awareness of Projects Common Process (PCP) and Major Projects Common Process (MPCP)

High level of communication skills and ability to adapt to other business cultures

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in the Pre-Projects, Concept Development and Optimize stage as Engineering Lead or Engineering Manager

Experience of the cross function and team integration to ensure optimal project solutions

Experience of building, leading and developing diverse teams of engineers.

Ability to work across multiple projects and with high levels of uncertainty

Understanding of Decision Quality, concept screening, concept selection

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and manage engineering team

Engineering management and verification across the Project scope

Delivery of the engineering requirements under the relevant common process and the relevant engineering guide.

Accountable for technical integrity of engineering to support the Tier 1 & Tier 2 decisions across the Concept Development and Optimize phases of projects, development and delivery of pre-FEED scope and any following engineering scopes of work up to the point of handover to delivery Engineering Manager.

Deploys team engineering resources across various projects in conjunction with the other DLs, DM and AGMs.

Provides guidance on assignment of engineering resources and SME's from outside GCD (both internal and external to BP) to ensure delivery of our organisations objectives.

Accountable for career guidance, coaching and technical development of the team with the aim of maintaining and strengthening team health.

Provides recommendations to key project strategies such as Contracting, Verification and Interfaces.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.