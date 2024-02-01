This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The Engineering Discipline Manager (DM) is responsible for delivery of engineering support to Operations through provision of technical expertise related to operations, maintenance, inspection, turnarounds, and projects. This role collaborates with subsea, projects, wells and subsurface regional teams to ensure engineering interfaces and associated risks are managed. The Engineering DM drives production reliability through the regional Reliability Improvement Plan.



Degree in Engineering or international equivalent in an engineering field

Extensive experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of oil & gas processing facilities.

Proven ability in pragmatic application of upstream and regional engineering processes, standards and practices.

Considerable people leadership and stakeholder management experience. Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Manages the regional discipline engineering capability, particularly with respect to headcount and competency. Approves recruitment to the regional teams, including appointment and performance/competence assessment of Site Engineers

Manages a large multi-discipline team, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, whilst delivering performance management, technical development and coaching

Manages the delivery of the regional Reliability Improvement Plan prepared by the Reliability Engineering Lead and maintains awareness of Region

Manages regional engineering practices to ensure these are up to date, pragmatic and aligned to relevant requirements, endorsing deviations where required

Manages the prioritisation of all engineering work, including process safety and delivers support to Production & Operations through the engineering teams. Communicates with other disciplines and squads to prioritise work efficiently.

Coordinates the regional response to incidents, emerging risks and operational readiness activities, re-prioritizing resources and providing assurance as required.

Maintains an overview of the engineering content of inspection, test and maintenance programs for all equipment, including allocation of resources and performance management of related contracts and budgets.

Maintains an overview of the near-term and long-term picture of equipment obsolescence across all disciplines and develops budgets to address.

Manages performance using the agreed leading and lagging critical metrics for all engineering disciplines, and reports these as required through the regional meeting cadence.

Manages the overall learning process, ensuring that lessons are captured, validated and communicated across the region. Ensures that learning extends to lessons from outside of the region.

Implements specific requirements in P&O Organizational Learning procedure and conducts self-verification.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



