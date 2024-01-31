Engineering, Fabrication & Construction Procurement Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role sits in the Projects Front End Engineering team within Infrastructure procurement at bp. This is an impactful position working across the global portfolio of resilient hydrocarbon projects. The team is at the forefront of supply chain engagement, as the decisions made in Projects Front End Engineering have a critical impact on Project Delivery.The role’s remit supports the central management of Front End Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management Global Agreements and the related category strategies, it engages across all Major Project Strategy Developments at the very forefront of Concept Development / Concept Select and supports activity through to Handover to the Procurement Project Delivery Manager and Define Team. The role is ambitious and fast-paced with an added focus on providing category guidance and leadership across the lifecycle of all projects.This team has category management accountabilities like supplier management, strategic sourcing and contractual performance management, with a specific focus on Collaborative Contracting and Alliancing as well as leveraging Supplier Led Solutions and earlier vendor engagement. This team will be responsible for leading the development of these themes and initiatives and working with the Projects teams to apply such methodologies to the development of Major Projects concepts and delivery. You will work dynamically and in close collaboration with the business, regions, and commercial and technical project execution teams to ensure that knowledge and standard methodology is being shared across teams in a balanced way to improve our learning and delivery.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Effectively manage sourcing activity and contracted spend management in support of Projects Front End Engineering demand, providing the supply chain context, market evaluation and strategic input to future project strategy development.

Engage across Concept Development, the Infrastructure category teams and the Regional Project teams to ensure an integrated approach to the implementation of the procurement strategy and vision.

Engage with existing Suppliers and identify new and innovative supply chain solutions and offerings, including the development and growth of a ‘greener’ supply chain in support of the energy challenge.

Lead and deliver Post Award Contract Management including dispute resolution / negotiating.

Assist in the management of global Supplier Relationship management with Strategic suppliers.

Build effective and interpersonal relationships with partners to promote an adaptable and professional way of working using Agile Methodology.

Support in delivery and creation of category strategies, adhering to the Category Management Policy framework.

Essential experience

University degree in Procurement or other field

A proven commercial approach and analytical skills with track record of delivery

Business acumen and Interpersonal skills

Experience with P2P systems processes and SAP system

Knowledge and experience of working dynamically in e-sourcing, negotiation and contracting

Ability to adapt and work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams

Willingness to work through ambiguity and embrace challenge demonstrating a collaborative approach

Desirable experience

Genuine passion for supporting bp’s projects portfolio



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.