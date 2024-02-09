Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Engineering Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as an

Engineering & Integrity Management Lead - North Europe

Regional position: candidates are welcome to apply from all Nordic countries (Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland)

Intent

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. The overall purpose of this role is to lead the development, delivery and optimization of the engineering and asset management activities as well as ensure engineering project deliveries follow central procedures, guidelines, and local requirements. This will be done by leading and managing engineering integrity assurance within the region, so all aviation facilities are capable of safely and efficiently operating and performing to airport requirements.

The role will also provide guidance and input to the development and implementation of processes and performance improvements across Engineering and Projects in the region. In addition, you will promote collaboration with other disciplines, teams, sub functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems.

In this role You will:

Integrity Management:

Lead and manage the integrity management program and engineering integrity assurance.

Develop and monitor an annual Asset Integrity Plan to provide an auditable record of the current state of existing facilities and installations, including up-to-date technical drawings and HAZOPs. Follow-up gap closure plans, in relation to the Asset Integrity Plan, to ensure installations comply with BP Group, Air BP and Regulatory standards and procedures. Annually deliver the forward plan for asset replacements and upgrades.

Ensure all facilities and installations follow BP Group, Air BP and Regulatory standards and procedures.

Ensure full compliance with policies, standards and procedures that relate to the integrity of Air bp’s assets (across HSSE, Engineering, Fuels Quality, Operations).

Engineering:

Be familiar with the region's operations, from airport delivery and storage to aircraft, to an extent where advice and assistance can be given whenever any engineering or operational problems arise.

Ensure that all engineering activities and technical modifications are performed in accordance with BP Group, Air BP and Regulatory standards and procedures.

Apply integrated, pragmatic engineering solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.

Projects:

Make sure that all the project designs are fit-for-purpose, apply Air bp engineering practices and follow BP Group, Air BP and Regulatory standards and procedures.

Where required, take the lead in obtaining approval of design & installation drawings.

Hold the role of Project Engineering Authority for larger CVP projects and support in similar role where necessary for projects managed under the MoC process.

Function as engineering assurance and assist in commissioning of projects.

Function as Project Manager on assigned projects.

Capture and ensure relevant engineering lessons learned are imbedded in relevant procedures and future projects.

Other:

Provide technical and engineering input into the business development strategy and capital expenditure planning.

Champion the MoC and the CVP processes.

Handle cost of own portfolio, including budget and the P2P process.

Promote cost effectiveness where applicable within engineering remit.

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in relevant technical field (post graduate experience and training in a relevant engineering field preferred) or equivalent experience.

Experience in control of construction and health and safety.

Ability to work in an international environment within a major company with understanding of sensitivity in different cultures.

Able to build positive working relationships with external authorities and contractors.

Expertise in the application of Industrial and Air BP Standards and Practices.

Excellent knowledge and application of project management tools.

Ability to be self-sufficient and work independently during site visits or as a member of a team.

Work to closure mentality, within tight deadlines. Ability to handle discussions and actions from multiple issues/projects simultaneously.

Skills:

Flexibility and mobility

Inspection and maintenance management

Process safety

Risk assessment and management

Fluent English is a must

Nordic language knowledge is a plus

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

