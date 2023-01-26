Engineering Lead (Infra)

Job summary

Want to be part of something electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our global adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero! We’re looking to meet the growing demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best people out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled technologists who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world! As a core member of the bp Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to cultivate an outstanding infrastructure engineering team, environment and culture, at global scale. You will work closely with and be supported by HO Digital Engineering and Engineering Leads to lead, motivate, and develop the capabilities of your team to support our aggressive goals and expansion into new regions. The scale we operate at presents some unique challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work by motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact. You’ll foster an environment where this is valued and recognised. You will work closely with your peers who are technical leaders in Digital, Hardware, Architecture, Delivery, QA and Security to ensure the delivery of secure and scalable infrastructure using good practice, through transparent leadership, mentorship and guidance for your team



Key Accountabilities

Building your team

Act as the technical infrastructure lead for the team, modelling servant leadership behaviours

Cultivate a fun, rewarding, innovative and results-driven culture that lives and breathes our bp values

Ensure a happy team that is engaged and collaborating

Champion continual improvement mindset and fostering a trusting environment

Embody a trusted one-team-one-mission culture where autonomy, mastery and purpose are at the forefront even if the team is a mix of permanent and contract / consulting staff

Coach and grow team members by providing feedback, delegating and setting clear expectations in a distributed team

Delivering effectively

Drive successful delivery for the team by clearing external friction points and facilitating internal decision making

Drive architecture and design decisions outside the team and influencing them inside

Create transparency in plans, progress and roadmaps to the wider organisation Designing valuable solutions

Craft a technical vision that supports the needs of your customers: teams who build on your infrastructure

Take a flexible approach that enables teams to deliver software continuously, safely and reliably with robust mechanisms to assure that cyber risks are managed

Collaborate on technical designs, taking into account infosec and global bp compliance

Build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders to manage dependencies effectively

Deliver high-quality infrastructure solutions that are pragmatic, secure and scalable to support business requirements and clarity on business value that they unlock

Appropriately evaluate and deploy technologies that balance bp’s sensible defaults, governance constraints and technology maturity, while fostering innovation

Relentless focus on using cloud provider services where they make valuable contributions and avoid duplication of effort by minimising low-value work Running sustainably

Build & Run: operate your systems in production by establishing relevant work schedules within the team

Ensure adequate observability tools are in place, readily available and provide mechanisms for critical issues.

Establish, measure and maintain lightweight SLOs whilst putting relevant runbooks and remediations in place for expedited resolution of issues where appropriate

Your Skills

You have a self-starter mentality and have prior experience leading and building a high-performing infrastructure engineering team that is multi-disciplinary. You’re an exceptional communicator who effectively communicates with technologists and (non-technical) stakeholders. Well versed in cloud technologies and on-premise infrastructure, you efficiently facilitate technical discussions and drive towards unbiased decision making in a collaborative manner. You bring a positive personality with an empowering leadership style and are passionate about growing and coaching others in your team. Proven track record of performing in high-intensity environments and meeting challenging deadlines while managing technical debt and keeping team morale in check. Extensive experience working to support both in-house software development projects and commercial off-the-shelf solutions at scale, taking in requirements and delivering them in a sustainable fashion. Proven experience in delivering entire infrastructure solutions on the cloud

as well as joint projects with partners and 3rd party suppliers. Knowledge and appreciation of AWS, compute, networking, Kubernetes and familiarity with key technologies such as SAP / Amazon Connect / Salesforce. Experience working in a hybrid on-prem and cloud environment. Experienced advocate of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions, deployment automation and CI/CD pipelines. Strong working knowledge of IT operations, and knowledge of cyber risks and the Data Protection Act and GDPR in relation to cloud-based infrastructure. Degree qualified in Computer Science, or similar relevant field desirable, or equivalent certifications preferred plus vast experience in an infrastructure engineering role of which includes leadership.