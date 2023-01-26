Engineering Lead (Infra)

Want to be part of something electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our global adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero! We’re looking to meet the growing demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best people out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled technologists who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world! As a core member of the bp Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to cultivate an outstanding infrastructure engineering team, environment and culture, at global scale. You will work closely with and be supported by HO Digital Engineering and Engineering Leads to lead, motivate, and develop the capabilities of your team to support our aggressive goals and expansion into new regions. The scale we operate at presents some unique challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work by motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact. You’ll foster an environment where this is valued and recognised. You will work closely with your peers who are technical leaders in Digital, Hardware, Architecture, Delivery, QA and Security to ensure the delivery of secure and scalable infrastructure using good practice, through transparent leadership, mentorship and guidance for your team
You have a self-starter mentality and have prior experience leading and building a high-performing infrastructure engineering team that is multi-disciplinary. You’re an exceptional communicator who effectively communicates with technologists and (non-technical) stakeholders. Well versed in cloud technologies and on-premise infrastructure, you efficiently facilitate technical discussions and drive towards unbiased decision making in a collaborative manner. You bring a positive personality with an empowering leadership style and are passionate about growing and coaching others in your team. Proven track record of performing in high-intensity environments and meeting challenging deadlines while managing technical debt and keeping team morale in check. Extensive experience working to support both in-house software development projects and commercial off-the-shelf solutions at scale, taking in requirements and delivering them in a sustainable fashion. Proven experience in delivering entire infrastructure solutions on the cloud
as well as joint projects with partners and 3rd party suppliers. Knowledge and appreciation of AWS, compute, networking, Kubernetes and familiarity with key technologies such as SAP / Amazon Connect / Salesforce. Experience working in a hybrid on-prem and cloud environment. Experienced advocate of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions, deployment automation and CI/CD pipelines. Strong working knowledge of IT operations, and knowledge of cyber risks and the Data Protection Act and GDPR in relation to cloud-based infrastructure. Degree qualified in Computer Science, or similar relevant field desirable, or equivalent certifications preferred plus vast experience in an infrastructure engineering role of which includes leadership.