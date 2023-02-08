Engineering Lead (Platform)

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world! As part of BP Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to scale an outstanding engineering team, environment and culture. You would work closely with and be supported by HO Digital Engineering and other Engineering Leads to lead, motivate and develop the capabilities of 20 existing agile engineering teams in addition to building new ones to support our aggressive goals and expansion into other regions. The scale we operate at presents some unique challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work by motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact. You’ll foster an environment where this is valued and recognised. You would work closely with your peers who are technical leaders in Digital, Hardware, Architecture, Delivery, QA and Security to ensure the delivery of secure and scalable software using good practice, through transparent leadership, mentorship and guidance for your teams.

Key Responsibilities

Line manage, coach, support, guide and motivate senior engineers to ensure they have the right skills to build and maintain high quality and reliable software.

Helping to shape and evolve our engineering culture by contributing to our Engineering Standards, ensuring that they are understood and adopted.

Promote technology, innovation, values, and ways of working within the team.

Participate in recruitment and new starter on-boarding activities.

Provide engineers with the support, training, and opportunities to facilitate their growth through continuous learning and improvement initiatives.

Measure and monitor actionable performance metrics.

Work closely with Product to plan and coordinate resource allocation.

Provide feedback on and continuously improve our scaled agile processes.

Experience and Skills