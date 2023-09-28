Engineering & Maintenance Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Role Synopsis

To provide a maintenance service primarily to the Production and centralized service to all facilities. This role will be leading the maintenance activities to meet ‘manufacturing specification’ machine run efficiency, to optimize machine availability to production and minimize machine related downtime incurred in the production of lubricants. To run project related engineering activities and ensure HSSE compliance in both installation and commissioning.

Key Accountabilities

Provide feedback on the Plant's Business Plan, which includes Capex, Revex, training needs, head count, unit cost, Return on Assets.

Responsible for attainment of manufacturing unit cost within plan.

Provide mentorship on key performance indicator targets, which includes customer responsiveness (CR), machine utilization, productivity on the line, efficiency, downtime, response time, safety, cost control.

Accountable for production and maintenance KPIs.

To meet the sales requirement in compliance with ISO standard.

Aligning all Plant employees with the HSSE regulation.

Ensure all housekeeping routines are performed as per 5S Plant Standard.

Conduct annual performance evaluations for staff.

Prepare and coordinate the annual PM and Calibration annual master plan.

With the assistance of the Production Manager be responsible for the planning and execution of planned maintenance to ensure machine availability as per the Weekly Production Schedule.

Undertake preliminary engineering investigations and actions.

Preparation of the Daily/Weekly Operating Report for the Weekly Plant Performance Review and Planning Meeting.

Ensure all weekly/monthly reporting requirements are completed on time.

Run and maintain the maintenance management and control system to ISO standard.

Maintain machine histories: downtime, cost of repair etc.

Provide Production with online/machine Operator procedures and trouble-shooting guides, as the need arises.

Train audit line/machine Operators in the performance of basic preventative maintenance work.

Provide technical expertise to the Plant in relation to new equipment, training and legalities.

Liaise with the Department of Industry regarding required Plant facility standards.

Provide a centralized maintenance service on site to ensure the quality of the service and to control maintenance related costs. This includes provision of contractors, as the need arises.

Maintain a history of contractors to ensure service standard and efficient response time.

Exercise financial delegations and authorities where appropriate.

Recommend, coordinate, and evaluate training undertaken by production machine Operators and maintenance staff. Ensure OTJ training and new staff orientation is undertaken as assigned.

Manage and control spare parts and spare part inventory. Prepare and issue indirect material purchase request to Supply and Planning as the need arises in accordance with authorization procedure.

Liaise with appropriate area regarding inter departmental matters: i.e., accounting regarding spare parts, QA regarding machine related quality matters, Health and Safety, etc.

Evaluate the operating envelope for a piece of equipment or a system. Liaises with other disciplines in determining suitable design codes and options to reduce lifecycle costs.

Review regularly for the new legal launch. Conduct MOC and develop plan for keep operation control update.

Experience

7 years of experience in plant maintenance.

Skills & Competencies

Good communication in written and spoken English

Plant Control System knowledge

Self-motivated and strong leadership skill

Process instrumentation and control knowledge

HSSE standard knowledge.

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

Proficient in English and Thai languages, both oral and written



