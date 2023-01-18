Site traffic information and cookies

Engineering Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144571BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The New Energy organization in P&O Projects is accountable for the delivery of the front end portfolio of Hydrogen Projects.

The Engineering Manager fulfils the engineering management role accountable for the initial technical development and technical verification planning and delivery of the hydrogen Project(s) scopes, management of engineering contractor, verification of the technical delivery and provides the technical input to all pre-FEED and future contracting and commercial decisions related to the provision of the engineering for the full project life-cycle .

The role is focused on supporting the various OBO Hydrogen Projects that BP is engaged with. As such, the position will lean heavily on influence and engagement of the JV’s and OBO partners and scope. The role will be accountable for working closely with OBO teams, influencing, developing and verifying the engineering process and systems, supporting the delivery of the portfolios through CD and Optimise (pre-FEED) and shaping the contract strategy and engineering team into Define and Execute.

What you will deliver

  • Developing relationships with the OBO Projects Portfolio partners and project teams
  • Managing the technical strategic interface for Engineering into the OBO projects
  • Bring best practice to and from the various projects
  • Engineering management across the Project scope
  • Deliver the engineering processes as they relate to the Project. Support the performance management framework.
  • Oversee technical interfaces with any third party scope, stakeholders etc, and any third-party land that is within Project scope.
  • Accountable for the engineering verification across the Project scope. Assuring that the Projects have all relevant engineering execution, verification and organisation plans in place and verify against same.
  • Input to and performance manage the Engineering components of the Project contracting strategy
  • Verify delivery of the engineering requirements under the relevant common process and the engineering guide.
  • Influence setting up the Project Engineering organisation
  • Input to key project strategies such as Contracting, Verification and Interfaces.

What you will need to be successful

Essential Education:
  • Degree in relevant Engineering discipline
  • Chartered and member of a professional body
Essential Experience:
  • Extensive engineering management experience
  • Major project delivery of complex engineering
  • Experience of facilities design and management
  • Delivery of engineering with third party engineering contractors
  • Experience in optimise stage as engineering manager
  • Track record of delivery of engineering and performance management.
  • Awareness of Projects Common Process (PCP) and Major Projects Common Process (MPCP)
Desirable Experience / Skills:
  • Understanding of the Refining and legacy GPO Engineering Guides.
  • Experience working with partner operators, OBO arrangements
  • Knowledge of Hydrogen processes
  • Tendering of major EPC contracts
  • Delivery of tier 1 and 2 decisions
  • Detailed understanding of Projects Common Process (PCP)

