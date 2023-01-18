The New Energy organization in P&O Projects is accountable for the delivery of the front end portfolio of Hydrogen Projects.
The Engineering Manager fulfils the engineering management role accountable for the initial technical development and technical verification planning and delivery of the hydrogen Project(s) scopes, management of engineering contractor, verification of the technical delivery and provides the technical input to all pre-FEED and future contracting and commercial decisions related to the provision of the engineering for the full project life-cycle .
The role is focused on supporting the various OBO Hydrogen Projects that BP is engaged with. As such, the position will lean heavily on influence and engagement of the JV’s and OBO partners and scope. The role will be accountable for working closely with OBO teams, influencing, developing and verifying the engineering process and systems, supporting the delivery of the portfolios through CD and Optimise (pre-FEED) and shaping the contract strategy and engineering team into Define and Execute.