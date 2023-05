Job summary

The FEL Engineering Manager, Production Site Projects, Eastern Hemisphere will lead a multi-discipline team of engineers and contractors in the progression of the front end (FEL) of the portfolio of Production site projects for the Eastern Hemisphere (Azerbaijan, Oman and AsPac). This is from entry into the portfolio through Select/Optimize/FEL 2 and hand-over to the execute project organization. This will involve managing engineering design consultants and contractors to ensure high standards of quality and compliance with BP standards and regulations.