Engineering Manager

Responsible for managing a team or organisation and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.
Join our team as Engineering Project Manager
The green H2 Engineering Project Manager shall be accountable for the delivery of the Project from define through execute. Be accountable for maturing a safe, cost effective and competitive project for all stakeholders. Will also be responsible for establishing Iberdrola Joint Venture “ways of working” in collaboration with the partners which will also enable the expansion phase of the project.
What would be your responsibility?