Engineering Manager

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team or organisation and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

Join our team as Engineering Project Manager



The green H2 Engineering Project Manager shall be accountable for the delivery of the Project from define through execute. Be accountable for maturing a safe, cost effective and competitive project for all stakeholders. Will also be responsible for establishing Iberdrola Joint Venture “ways of working” in collaboration with the partners which will also enable the expansion phase of the project.



What would be your responsibility?



Actively promotes HSEC commitment through example while ensuring delivery in line with BP’s expectations of no accidents or injuries.

Leads multi-discipline integration and alignment across the full project scope in support of a “One Team” agile and collaborative delivery.

Ensures effective integration of the full project scope including operations, regulatory, regional business needs etc.

Ensures rigorous performance management of all project scope and related contracts and ensures contractors are held to deliver in accordance with the contract.

Ensures project scope, cost, and schedule delivery to Financial Memorandum (FM) control targets.

Ensures project quality requirements and ‘Right 1st Time’ mindset are being achieved through regular review including audits and other means as necessary.

Define and Execute, however when required approves all project related changes in scope, cost and/or schedule.

Ensures effective integration of the project scope with wider region business needs while ensuring project status awareness and maintaining strong collaborative relationships.

Elevates issues and concerns as needed to ensure timely resolution in support of effective project delivery.

Ensures the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring rigorous oversight.

Maintains ongoing awareness of greater region area development plans to ensure appropriate decision making with respect to the Castellon green H2 250 MW Project development and future developments.

Leads decision making, scope definition and execution integration of the project as it relates to the overall system functionality with outside stakeholder teams.

Accountable for conformance with bp Common Process for Project Delivery and associated Verification/Assurance activities.

What should you bring to this role?

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in an engineering discipline.

Professionally accredited and recognized to an international standard by professional association/s (e.g. APM/PMI) - APM preferred.

Project leading, Monitoring and Tracking with high understanding of standards, procedures, and processes,

Open to occasional domestic or international travel (30%)

Skills and Requirements

Minimum of 15 years of work experience in Energy Projects with excellent project management skills.

Must have relevant work experience, preferable in the Oil and Gas and/or Energy industry

Must be skilled at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, environments, with prior Project Leadership experience, supervising contractors’ execution of engineering design, equipment, and materials procurement.

Must have strong planning, interpersonal, communication and influencing and organizational skills

Must have high motivation, ability to achieve goals, be a team player and ability to define and prioritize issues and solve problems through networking with other team members or external sources

Must have the proven ability to identify opportunities to reduce costs and challenge the status quo

Must have the ability to interface effectively with people of all levels, both internal and third parties, with wide ranging cultural backgrounds

Desirable experience in working in Joint Ventures and setting up work processes.