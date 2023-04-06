Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Engineering Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Engineering Manager will play a lead role in technical management and project engineering of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



This role will be pivotal in project concept development through to detailed engineering design and provide engineering support during construction and operations. The successful candidate will be expected to work closely with peers in other regions and subject matter experts in the Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure best practice is deployed effectively.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Lead engineering activity for multi-technology onshore renewable projects including input into the development of project engineering strategies, management plans and delivery of engineering packages from concept design through to pre-construction.

• Future potential to lead a team of project engineers and engineering package managers including line management responsibilities and individual development.

• Provide engineering support to projects during construction, commissioning, and operations phases.

• Support the origination and feasibility assessment of early stage onshore renewables projects in the region.

• Work closely with the Onshore Renewables Technical Centre of Excellence on:

ensuring all engineering activity is carried out in line with bp and industry standards and best practices.provide support as required including for the development of engineering strategies, supplier qualification and defining engineering standards.

ensuring appropriate technical rigor and expertise is deployed in the projects.

supporting project procurement activities by defining engineering requirements in line with the departments specifications and ensuring engineering risks and opportunities are appropriately considered.

• Provide local engineering input into DEVEX, CAPEX and OPEX estimating activities and ensure these are kept up to date with the latest project design.• Support the origination and / or acquisition of new projects in country from an onshore renewables engineering perspective including feasibility assessments and due diligence.• Drive competitive execution through project LCOE reduction, value engineering and applying technical innovations.• Build a network of relationships with related engineering and technical function within bp and external engineering service with providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.• Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated.• A minimum of an engineering bachelor’s degree, masters preferred.• A minimum of 12 years of engineering planning and execution experience with 8 years direct experience managing the engineering of renewable energy projects. Ideally a blend of solar, onshore wind and battery experience.• Strong engineering expertise and knowledge of industry standards and best practices.• Strong leadership skills with ability to bring people together.• Ability to interact with relevant external project stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.• Ability to travel as required, including to site and various meetings.• Additional engineering, operations, or projects management qualifications a plus.This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.• 12% superannuation.• Share options and fuel discounts.• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.