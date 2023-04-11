Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Engineering Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Engineering Manager will play a lead role in technical management and project engineering of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



The Engineering Manager will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of safe, effective and competitive engineering packages for the projects. They will form part of multi-disciplinary project teams and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders related to project engineering.



This role will play a lead role in project concept development through to detailed engineering design and provide engineering support during construction and operations. The successful candidate will be expected to work closely with peers in other

Join our team and advance your career as:

Engineering Manager

If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Lead engineering activity for multi-technology onshore renewable projects including input into the development of project engineering strategies, management plans and delivery of engineering packages from concept design through to pre-construction.

Future potential to lead a team of project engineers and engineering package managers including line management responsibilities and individual development.

Provide engineering support to projects during construction, commissioning and operations phases.

Support the origination and feasibility assessment of early stage onshore renewables projects in the region.

Work closely with the Onshore Renewables Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure all engineering activity is carried out in line with bp and industry standards and best practices.

Provide support to the Technical Centre of Excellence as required including for the development of engineering strategies, supplier qualification and defining engineering standards.

Manage day to day project relationships with external consultants, equipment manufacturers and EPC contractors from a technical perspective.

Support project procurement activities by defining engineering requirements in line with Technical Centre of Excellence specifications and ensuring engineering risks and opportunities are appropriately considered.

Provide local engineering input into DEVEX, CAPEX and OPEX estimating activities and ensure these are kept up to date with the latest project design.

Support the origination and / or acquisition of new projects in country from an onshore renewables engineering perspective including feasibility assessments and due diligence.

Manage and report on engineering performance, safety, quality and risk during the project along with any other relevant metrics of project success.

Drive competitive execution through project LCOE reduction, value engineering and applying technical innovations.

Support project approvals if / when required from an engineering perspective.

Provide technical support, review, and assurance of engineering contractor plans, procedures, and processes to ensure compliance with bp requirements.

Build a network of relationships with related engineering and technical functions within bp and external engineering service providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Work closely with the onshore renewables Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure appropriate technical rigor and expertise is deployed in the projects.

Lead the identification and mitigation of project specific engineering risks.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

A minimum of 12 years of engineering planning and execution experience with 8 years direct experience managing the engineering of renewable energy projects. Ideally a blend of solar, onshore wind and battery experience.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relates to engineering and technical design and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Strong engineering expertise and knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

Strong leadership skills with ability to bring people together.

Ability to interact with relevant external project stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Ability and willingness to travel as required, including to site and various meetings.

A minimum of an engineering bachelor's degree, masters preferred.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Engineering Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Engineering Manager will play a lead role in technical management and project engineering of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



The Engineering Manager will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of safe, effective and competitive engineering packages for the projects. They will form part of multi-disciplinary project teams and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders related to project engineering.



This role will play a lead role in project concept development through to detailed engineering design and provide engineering support during construction and operations. The successful candidate will be expected to work closely with peers in other