Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Engineering Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Engineering Manager will play a lead role in technical management and project engineering of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
The Engineering Manager will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of safe, effective and competitive engineering packages for the projects. They will form part of multi-disciplinary project teams and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders related to project engineering.
This role will play a lead role in project concept development through to detailed engineering design and provide engineering support during construction and operations. The successful candidate will be expected to work closely with peers in other
