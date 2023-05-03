Engineering Manager -Flow Assurance, Production Chemistry, Water

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.



I&E Engineering is a centrally based team of experienced specialist engineers within the Innovation and Engineering entity and is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of Engineering, technology and digital applications. I&E Engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations including the design and installations related to major projects in refining, production and growth areas like CCUS, hydrogen and wind.



The Process & Process Safety (P&PS) team within I&E Engineering supports operations, projects, process tools development, engineering technical practices (ETP’s) and training to build capability and reduce risks. This senior level leader role leads a team of subject matter experts in flow assurance, production chemistry and water, ensuring technical staff capability development and robust succession planning and alignment of Engineering support activities to meet the business needs of the company.



Key Accountabilities

Responsible for driving the development of the Flow Assurance, Production Chemistry and Water discipline capability and skills, to create an integrated and flexible technical capability and diverse career path options for technical staff.

Work with the Flow Assurance, Production Chemistry and Water Advisors to ensure the maintenance, development and continuous improvement of Disciplines knowledge residing in ETPs and Discipline handbooks.

Responsible for having Terms of Reference, (TORs), for material pieces of work to ensure alignment on the problem statement, the deliverables and timing.

Responsible for ensuring that the team makes clear, actionable recommendations to the operating entities and other customers.

Providing vision, purpose and clear direction for their team in alignment with bp’s Who We Are frame and the I&E Process and Process Safety team vision.

Provide Flow Assurance, Production Chemistry and Water expertise (e.g., analyzing, identifying/mitigating risks, optimizing operating efficiency and supporting process designs).

Provides Management Information (MI) documenting performance delivery and progress against objectives within the team subject areas and job families.

Leads the development of succession planning for key roles and ensures a ready pipeline exists to sustain technical capability though anticipated demographic transitions.

Maintains awareness of the wider teams both across BP Group and externally.



Essential experience and job requirements

Experience leading global teams of engineering or technical experts (with or without formal authority)

Experience with developing and mentoring junior engineers in Flow Assurance, Production Chemistry or Water

Operating site experience in large scale hydrocarbon processing or production in Flow Assurance, Production Chemistry or Water

Technical background in Flow Assurance, Production Chemistry or Water

Knowledge of Industry codes & standards and how to apply them

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization and the energy industry.

Ability to energize people by setting clear direction and boundaries

Ability to successfully manage both internal and external contacts and collaborate across multiple locations

Strong influencing and interpersonal skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 15%.



Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

Experience as a Team Leader or Superintendent on an operating site

Technical background in 2 or more of the sub-disciplines Flow Assurance, Production Chemistry or Water

Agile scrum experience (e.g. squad, sprints, Kanban board)



Why Join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.