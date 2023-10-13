Engineering Manager - Hydrogen

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The New Energy organization in Production & Operations (P&O) Projects is accountable for the delivery of the front-end portfolio of Hydrogen Projects. As Projects develop through FEL2, dedicated Engineering Managers are deployed to Projects to deliver the pre-FEED scope and prepare for and deliver FEL3/FEED.This role will be accountable for leading the Engineering for the Mid West Energy Hub, one of bp’s largest and most significant blue hydrogen projects!The Engineering Manager fulfils the engineering management role accountable for the initial technical development and technical verification planning and delivery of the hydrogen Project(s) scopes, management of engineering contractor, assurance of the technical delivery and provides the input to all contracting and commercial decisions related to the provision of the engineering through to startup. The role entails developing and leading the engineering for the hydrogen project through FEL2B/Optimise (pre-FEED) and shaping the contract strategy and engineering team into FEL3/Define.



Engineering management across the Project scope

Deliver the engineering processes as they relate to the Project. Support the performance management framework.

Oversee technical interfaces with any third party scope, partners etc, and any third-party land that is within Project scope.

Accountable for the engineering verification across the Project scope.

Deliver the engineering execution plans and organisation plan

Input to and performance manage the Engineering components of the Project contracting strategy

Accountable for delivery of the Tier 2 decisions, pre-FEED scope and any following engineering scopes of work.

Delivery of the engineering requirements under the relevant common process and the engineering guide.

Responsible for setting up and establishing the Project Engineering organisation

Input to key project strategies such as Contracting, Verification and Interfaces.

Bachelors degree in relevant Engineering field

Professional Engineer (PE)/chartered engineer and member of a professional body

Minimum of 10 years’ engineering leadership experience

engineering leadership experience Major project delivery of complex engineering

Experience of facilities design and management

Delivery of engineering with third party engineering contractors

Experience in optimize stage as engineering manager

Track record of delivery of engineering and performance management.

Understanding of the Refining and Production and Operations (P&O) Projects Engineering Guides.

Knowledge of Blue Hydrogen processes

Knowledge of refining

Pipelines and integration experience

Tendering of major Engineering Procurement contracts

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



