  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Engineering Manager - Hydrogen

Engineering Manager - Hydrogen

Engineering Manager - Hydrogen

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston, US: Chicago, United States of America - Indiana - Whiting, US: Houston - Westlake Campus
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069078
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Engineering Group


Job Summary:

The New Energy organization in Production & Operations (P&O) Projects is accountable for the delivery of the front-end portfolio of Hydrogen Projects. As Projects develop through FEL2, dedicated Engineering Managers are deployed to Projects to deliver the pre-FEED scope and prepare for and deliver FEL3/FEED.

This role will be accountable for leading the Engineering for the Mid West Energy Hub, one of bp’s largest and most significant blue hydrogen projects!

The Engineering Manager fulfils the engineering management role accountable for the initial technical development and technical verification planning and delivery of the hydrogen Project(s) scopes, management of engineering contractor, assurance of the technical delivery and provides the input to all contracting and commercial decisions related to the provision of the engineering through to startup. The role entails developing and leading the engineering for the hydrogen project through FEL2B/Optimise (pre-FEED) and shaping the contract strategy and engineering team into FEL3/Define.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Engineering management across the Project scope
  • Deliver the engineering processes as they relate to the Project. Support the performance management framework.
  • Oversee technical interfaces with any third party scope, partners etc,  and any third-party land that is within Project scope.
  • Accountable for the engineering verification across the Project scope.
  • Deliver the engineering execution plans and organisation plan
  • Input to and performance manage the Engineering components of the Project contracting strategy
  • Accountable for delivery of the Tier 2 decisions, pre-FEED scope and any following engineering scopes of work.
  • Delivery of the engineering requirements under the relevant common process and the engineering guide.
  • Responsible for setting up and establishing the Project Engineering organisation
  • Input to key project strategies such as Contracting, Verification and Interfaces.

Essential Education:

Bachelors degree in relevant Engineering field

Professional Engineer (PE)/chartered engineer and member of a professional body

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • Minimum of 10 years’ engineering leadership experience
  • Major project delivery of complex engineering
  • Experience of facilities design and management
  • Delivery of engineering with third party engineering contractors
  • Experience in optimize stage as engineering manager
  • Track record of delivery of engineering and performance management.

Desired Criteria:

  • Understanding of the Refining and Production and Operations (P&O) Projects Engineering Guides.
  • Knowledge of Blue Hydrogen processes
  • Knowledge of refining
  • Pipelines and integration experience
  • Tendering of major Engineering Procurement contracts

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

