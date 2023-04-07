Engineering Manager (Onshore Renewables)

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Will consider candidates outside of Houston. Successful candidate may be home based initially with frequent travel (up to 50%) to Houston but should be open to relocation to support relevant activity.



Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Engineering Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Engineering Manager will play a lead role in technical management and project engineering of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



The Engineering Manager will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of safe, effective and competitive engineering packages for the projects. They will form part of multi-disciplinary project teams and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders related to project engineering.



This role will play a lead role in project concept development through to detailed engineering design and provide engineering support during construction and operations. The successful candidate will be expected to work closely with peers in other regions and subject matter experts in the Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure best practice is deployed effectively.

Key Accountabilities

Lead engineering activity for multi-technology onshore renewable projects including input into the development of project engineering strategies, management plans and delivery of engineering packages from concept design through to pre-construction.

Future potential to lead a team of project engineers and engineering package managers including line management responsibilities and individual development.

Provide engineering support to projects during construction, commissioning and operations phases.

Support the origination and feasibility assessment of early stage onshore renewables projects in the region.

Work closely with the Onshore Renewables Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure all engineering activity is carried out in line with bp and industry standards and best practices.

Provide support to the Technical Centre of Excellence as required including for the development of engineering strategies, supplier qualification and defining engineering standards.

Manage day to day project relationships with external consultants, equipment manufacturers and EPC contractors from a technical perspective.

Support project procurement activities by defining engineering requirements in line with Technical Centre of Excellence specifications and ensuring engineering risks and opportunities are appropriately considered.

Provide local engineering input into DEVEX, CAPEX and OPEX estimating activities and ensure these are kept up to date with the latest project design.

Support the origination and / or acquisition of new projects in country from an onshore renewables engineering perspective including feasibility assessments and due diligence.

Manage and report on engineering performance, safety, quality and risk during the project along with any other relevant metrics of project success.

Drive competitive execution through project LCOE reduction, value engineering and applying technical innovations.

Support project approvals if / when required from an engineering perspective.

Provide technical support, review, and assurance of engineering contractor plans, procedures, and processes to ensure compliance with bp requirements.

Build a network of relationships with related engineering and technical functions within bp and external engineering service providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Work closely with the onshore renewables Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure appropriate technical rigor and expertise is deployed in the projects.

Lead the identification and mitigation of project specific engineering risks.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated.