Engineering Manager (Onshore Renewables)

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.
Will consider candidates outside of Houston. Successful candidate may be home based initially with frequent travel (up to 50%) to Houston but should be open to relocation to support relevant activity.
Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Engineering Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Engineering Manager will play a lead role in technical management and project engineering of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
The Engineering Manager will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of safe, effective and competitive engineering packages for the projects. They will form part of multi-disciplinary project teams and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders related to project engineering.
This role will play a lead role in project concept development through to detailed engineering design and provide engineering support during construction and operations. The successful candidate will be expected to work closely with peers in other regions and subject matter experts in the Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure best practice is deployed effectively.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education & Experience