Engineering Manager - Onshore Renewables

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy! Out of state successful candidate may be home based initially with frequent travel (up to 50%) to Houston but should be open to relocation to support relevant activity. Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Engineering Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Engineering Manager will play a lead role in technical management and project engineering of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy!Out of state successful candidate may be home based initially with frequent travel (up to 50%) to Houston but should be open to relocation to support relevant activity.Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Engineering Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Engineering Manager will play a lead role in technical management and project engineering of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



Job Description:

The Engineering Manager will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of safe, effective and competitive engineering packages for the projects. They will form part of multi-disciplinary project teams and work with both internal and external stakeholders related to project engineering. This role will play a lead role in project concept development through to detailed engineering design and provide engineering support during construction and operations. The successful candidate will be expected to work closely with peers in other regions and experts in the Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure best practice is deployed effectively.

Key Accountabilities

Lead engineering activity for multi-technology onshore renewable projects including input into the development of project engineering strategies, management plans and delivery of engineering packages from concept design through to pre-construction.

Provide engineering support to projects during construction, commissioning and operations phases.

Support the origination and feasibility assessment of early stage onshore renewables projects in the region.

Work closely with the Onshore Renewables Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure all engineering activity is carried out in line with bp and industry standards and best practices.

Provide support to the Technical Centre of Excellence as required including for the development of engineering strategies, supplier qualification and defining engineering standards.

Manage day to day project relationships with external consultants, equipment manufacturers and EPC contractors from a technical perspective.

Support project procurement activities by defining engineering requirements in line with Technical Centre of Excellence specifications and ensuring engineering risks and opportunities are appropriately considered.

Provide local engineering input into DEVEX, CAPEX and OPEX estimating activities and ensure these are kept up to date with the latest project design.

Support the origination and / or acquisition of new projects in country from an onshore renewables engineering perspective including feasibility assessments and due diligence.

Manage and report on engineering performance, safety, quality and risk during the project along with any other relevant metrics of project success.

Drive competitive execution through project LCOE reduction, value engineering and applying technical innovations.

Support project approvals if / when required from an engineering perspective.

Provide technical support, review, and assurance of engineering contractor plans, procedures, and processes to ensure compliance with bp requirements.

Build a network of relationships with related engineering and technical functions within bp and external engineering service providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Work closely with the onshore renewables Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure appropriate technical difficulty and expertise is deployed in the projects.

Lead the identification and mitigation of project specific engineering risks.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated.

Essential Education & Experience A minimum of 12 years of engineering planning and execution experience with 8 years direct experience managing the engineering of renewable energy projects. Ideally a blend of solar, onshore wind and battery experience.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relates to engineering and technical design and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Strong engineering expertise and knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

Strong leadership skills with ability to bring people together.

Ability to interact with relevant external project stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Ability and willingness to travel as required, including to site and various meetings.

A minimum of an engineering bachelor's degree, masters preferred.

Additional engineering, operations or projects management qualifications a plus. Considering Joining bp? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Renewable Energy, Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Energy Engineering, Wind Development, Wind Project Development



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.