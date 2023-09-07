Job summary

The New Energy organization in P&O Projects is accountable for the delivery of the front end portfolio of Hydrogen Projects. The Engineering Manager fulfils the engineering management role accountable for the initial technical development and technical verification planning and delivery of the hydrogen Project(s) scopes, management of engineering contractor, verification of the technical delivery and provides the technical input to all pre-FEED and future contracting and commercial decisions related to the provision of the engineering for the full project life-cycle . The role is focused on supporting the various OBO Hydrogen Projects that BP is engaged with. As such, the position will lean heavily on influence and engagement of the JV’s and OBO partners and scope. The role will be accountable for working closely with OBO teams, influencing, developing and verifying the engineering process and systems, supporting the delivery of the portfolios through CD and Optimise (pre-FEED) and shaping the contract strategy and engineering team into Define and Execute.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



What you will deliver

Developing relationships with the OBO Projects Portfolio partners and project teams

Managing the technical strategic interface for Engineering into the OBO projects

Bring best practice to and from the various projects

Engineering management across the Project scope

Deliver the engineering processes as they relate to the Project. Support the performance management framework.

Oversee technical interfaces with any third party scope, stakeholders etc, and any third-party land that is within Project scope.

Accountable for the engineering verification across the Project scope. Assuring that the Projects have all relevant engineering execution, verification and organisation plans in place and verify against same.

Input to and performance manage the Engineering components of the Project contracting strategy

Verify delivery of the engineering requirements under the relevant common process and the engineering guide.

Influence setting up the Project Engineering organisation

Input to key project strategies such as Contracting, Verification and Interfaces.

What you will need to be successful

Degree in relevant Engineering discipline

Chartered and member of a professional body

Extensive engineering management experience

Major project delivery of complex engineering

Experience of facilities design and management

Delivery of engineering with third party engineering contractors

Experience in optimise stage as engineering manager

Track record of delivery of engineering and performance management.

Awareness of Projects Common Process (PCP) and Major Projects Common Process (MPCP)

Understanding of the Refining and legacy GPO Engineering Guides.

Experience working with partner operators, OBO arrangements

Knowledge of Hydrogen processes

Tendering of major EPC contracts

Delivery of tier 1 and 2 decisions

Detailed understanding of Projects Common Process (PCP)



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



