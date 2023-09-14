The New Energy organization in P&O Projects is accountable for the delivery of the front end portfolio of Hydrogen Projects. As Projects develop through FEL2, dedicated Engineering Managers are deployed to Projects to deliver the pre-FEED scope and prepare for and deliver FEL3/FEED. This role will be accountable for leading one of BP’s current projects associated with Integrated Energy Hubs that include hydrogen, onshore renewables, and potentially hydrogen vector export. The Engineering Manager fulfils the engineering management role accountable for the initial technical development and technical verification planning and delivery of the hydrogen Project(s) scopes, management of engineering contractor, assurance of the technical delivery and provides the recommendations to all contracting and commercial decisions related to the provision of the engineering through to startup.
The role entails developing and leading the engineering for the hydrogen project through FEL2B/Optimise (pre-FEED) and shaping the contract strategy and engineering team into FEL3/Define.
The position will initially be based in the South East UK but will require regular business travel.
BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
