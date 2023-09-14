Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The New Energy organization in P&O Projects is accountable for the delivery of the front end portfolio of Hydrogen Projects. As Projects develop through FEL2, dedicated Engineering Managers are deployed to Projects to deliver the pre-FEED scope and prepare for and deliver FEL3/FEED. This role will be accountable for leading one of BP’s current projects associated with Integrated Energy Hubs that include hydrogen, onshore renewables, and potentially hydrogen vector export. The Engineering Manager fulfils the engineering management role accountable for the initial technical development and technical verification planning and delivery of the hydrogen Project(s) scopes, management of engineering contractor, assurance of the technical delivery and provides the recommendations to all contracting and commercial decisions related to the provision of the engineering through to startup.

Job Description:

The role entails developing and leading the engineering for the hydrogen project through FEL2B/Optimise (pre-FEED) and shaping the contract strategy and engineering team into FEL3/Define.

The position will initially be based in the South East UK but will require regular business travel.

Key Accountabilities:

Engineering management across the Project scope

Deliver the engineering processes as they relate to the Project. Support the performance management framework.

Oversee technical interfaces with any third party scope, stakeholders etc, and any third-party land that is within Project scope.

Accountable for the engineering verification across the Project scope.

Deliver the engineering execution plans and organisation plan

Input to and performance manage the Engineering components of the Project contracting strategy

Accountable for delivery of the Tier 2 decisions, pre-FEED scope and any following engineering scopes of work.

Delivery of the engineering requirements under the relevant common process and the engineering guide.

Responsible for setting up and establishing the Project Engineering organisation

Input to key project strategies such as Contracting, Verification and Interfaces.

Essential Education

Minimum of 15 years’ engineering management experience

Major project delivery of complex engineering

Experience of facilities design and management

Delivery of engineering with third party engineering contractors

Experience in optimise stage as engineering manager

Track record of delivery of engineering and performance management.

Awareness of Projects Common Process (PCP) and Major Projects Common Process (MPCP)

Desirable Criteria:

Understanding of the Refining and GPO Engineering Guides.

Knowledge of Hydrogen processes

Knowledge of Hydrogen Vectors

Knowledge of Onshore Renewables

Tendering of major EPC contracts

Delivery of tier 1 and 2 decisions

Detailed understanding of Projects Common Process (PCP)

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

