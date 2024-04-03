Engineering Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Implement and Maintain Technical Standards:

Lead engineer for retail standards and specifications. This includes the discussion of standards with bp Global, the implementation of local legislative requirements, the application of site-specific legislation and all associated documentation stacks.

Consequently, as custodian of standards and specifications, the following are among the specific accountabilities: Ensure that internal and external stakeholders are trained on the BPSA Standards Ensure compliance with bp standards through on-site support and verification. Updating and verifying existing standards as well as developing new standards Development of technical and engineering specifications for new projects



Lead the Solution Design Process:

Manage the solution design process from beginning to end and ensure that the solution design complies with all policies and procedures associated with BP's Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE). For example, the prescribed equipment meets safety certifications and regulations, ventilation systems are in place to prevent hazardous substances from becoming airborne, emergency shut-off mechanisms are in place, etc.

Ensures full approval of the final design prior to construction, taking into account all design considerations, such as health, safety, security, and environmental issues, as well as engaging stakeholders in the design process.

As part of effective Design Governance, clearly define roles and responsibilities, establish clear objectives and guidelines, implement feedback, and review processes, and continuously review and update Design Governance policies and processes in response to lessons learned and emerging best practices.

Compliance Management Processes and Policies

Oversee mitigation and compliance with GP51-20 standards and requirements for bpSA across the network. Where immediate compliance is not achievable, assume responsibility for requesting deviations and implementing immediate controls.

Maintain GP51-20 data collection and analysis. Ensure that the data is up-to-date and that all assessments are performed in compliance with the network requirements and parameters.

Responsible for approving any deviations from the standards that may be required during the construction and acquisition of new assets developed by a third party.

Assist the organization in mitigating operational incidents caused by non-compliance with GP 51-20 by providing guidance and support.

Quality Management:

Establish a quality management standard to be adhered to during the construction and acquisition of new assets, as well as during ongoing operations and maintenance, in collaboration with the Project Controls Lead and the Lead for Planned Maintenance.

Ensure that the quality control process used during the construction and acquisition of new assets is effective to deliver compliant assets.

Value Engineering:

Leading and managing the Value Engineering (VE) team, including setting goals, establishing processes, and providing guidance.

Providing technical expertise and guidance to the VE team and stakeholders on value engineering principles and practices.

Systems and Processes:

Create a clear process and system for submitting requests, reviewing them, approving them, and closing out the process. In addition, it should outline the governance and controls in place as well as all the systems for managing documents.

Cost Management

Establish an annual operating budget for the team and oversee expenditure management throughout the year.

Identifying the requirements that may be Capex in nature, ensuring that they are included within the Capital Program, and managing their execution.

People Management:

Provides effective leadership to a team of direct reports, ensuring excellence in delivery against plans and promoting a continuous improvement culture throughout all activities.

Make sure that the team is developed and has the necessary tools of the trade in order to achieve the objectives.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.