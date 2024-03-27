Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Purpose of the role:

The Engineering Manager is responsible for the overall performance, direction, execution of operations and projects within the engineering department, and where applicable with Lab, HSSE, Production, Planning and Warehouse. The Engineering Manager establishes the vision and objectives for the engineering which are aligned with the goals of the Plant and its business partners. These Objectives establish core and priority areas of focus for HSSE, Quality, Customer Service, and Cost within the plant and Performance Unit (PU).

Key Accountabilities:

Identify and manage IM issues so that facilities and equipment used in the operation are fit for service.

Apply approved ETPs, STPs, and GNs in each site, ensuring that the latest versions are used and defined in the lubricants SPU ETP/STP policy.

Assess and manage the risks involved with engineering aspects of all significant temporary and permanent changes, adequately document and verify that changes to facilities and equipment are accurately recorded and kept up to date on drawings and data retrieval systems.

Define and maintain a list of equipment to be tested, inspected, and maintained.

Maintain all facility specific technical standards, SOPs, P&IDs and as-built drawings so they are up to date, accurate and accessible to plant personnel.

Provide site plans to address any gaps in site documentation to ensure minimum requirements are met.

Act as a technical expert advisor on Integrity Management to the plant manager, allowing him/her to make decisions based on appropriate advice.

To act as project engineering authority for any CAPEX works, modifications on site.

Develop site list of BP critical equipment to be tested, inspected, and maintained and ensure these are carried out as per planned schedules.

Ensure all equipment is inspected, tested as required by local regulations and standards.

Act as a project manager for design and construction projects, and in on-going plant modification and debottlenecking projects, acting as project manager to ensure operation of assets within safe operating and safe design limit, and ensuring inspection and maintenance of plant assets to meet all applicable BP Group Defined Practices (GDPs) and BP Operating Management System (OMS) requirements.

Support plant’s initiatives to improve plant’s KPIs such as CPL, OEE, DPSA, FTPR, IFOT & COGS.

Manufacturing Operations: Ensure effective and efficient operations by meeting the agreed KPI's and implement Best in Class manufacturing practice.

Act as BP Contract Accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of engineering contracts for CAPEX projects or REVEX works.

Act as task owner for applicable compliance tasks assigned. Ensure timely and appropriate completion of tasks, consistent with operational controls, and record these as complete in the compliance task management system.

Act as owner of operations within the area of accountability, ensuring all activities, products and services are appropriately documented to allow for regulatory applicability to be captured. Act as point of contact for these operations to create appropriate compliance tasks.

In the capacity of Field Inspector, ensure timely completion of Field Inspections as per the annual plan, document all comments in e-Wells, and ensure appropriate actions to address findings are assigned, documented, and monitored to closure as per the procedure.

Be responsible for raising proposed MOC requests and for confirming that monitoring and auditing of Policy compliance is occurring as required by the Standard and Policy.

Be competent in Job Safety Analysis (JSA), Risk Assessment, MOC, BP’s Golden Rules of Safety, and all associated permit practices.

Act as Risk Owner (RAT) for risk events as assigned in the facility risk register with accountabilities including proper documentation and assessment of the risk event, consulting with subject matter experts as appropriate, assign action owners to risk reduction measures, monitoring and self-verification of risk reduction measures to closure with effectiveness and communication of the importance of the risk reduction measures to the workforce that may be affected (SE3.1).

Ensure that all procedures falling under the ownership of this role are maintained and reviewed on the agreed frequency, kept up-to-date, and changes documented and reflected in OMS ONLINE as appropriate. Communicate any changes to the procedures that may impact understanding to the affected workforce.

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader (SE4.6)

Key Challenges of this role:

Project resources needed for plant improvement initiatives.

Ageing equipment and assets required frequent maintenance and upgrading.

Limited resources (man & facility) to support overall plant’s operation.

Motivate Unionize staffs to support all the activities or initiatives proposed by Leadership team.

Limited resources to achieve overall targets given by Plant and PU.

Rapid changes of the product portfolio & Business strategy required rapid facility upgrade within short period with limited resource.

Complies with the OMS, Standard Operating Police and HSSE framework.

Complies with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and IATF6949 procedures.

To comply with bp’s engineering standards, quality standards and HSSE requirements.

Continuous Improvement & Manufacturing Excellence champion.

Support PKI De Bottlenecking projects & Future growth projects.

Engineering team’s competency upgrade to support future automation and digitalization projects.

Key Requirements:

3 - 5 years’ experience in manufacturing environment preferred in a Supply Chain management role demonstrating good knowledge of engineering, maintenance & project management and its measurements.

Mechanical Engineer preferred but other disciplines considered with relevant experience.

Demonstrated leadership of large diverse teams in a manufacturing environment.

Expert in project development and execution, equipment maintenance and reliability improvement, predictive and preventive maintenance, 5S and Lean Manufacturing.

Apply approved ETPs, STPs, and GNs in each site, ensuring that the latest versions are used and defined in the lubricants SPU ETP/STP policy.

Assess and manage the risks involved with engineering aspects of all significant temporary and permanent changes.

Provide guidance to engineering staff to manage all related engineering and maintenance issues.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.