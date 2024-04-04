Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as an

Engineering & Projects Manager - North Europe

This is an office based role that can be filled from any Nordic country (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland)

Please apply with an English CV!

Job purpose

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

Engineering & Projects Manager will be responsible to plan, manage, execute engineering packages and deliver an entire project from initiation to commissioning ensuring that additional business opportunities are pursued and to deliver high levels of user satisfaction and maximum quality with clear focus on safety.

The overall purpose of this role is to lead the development, delivery and optimisation of the engineering and asset management activities as well as ensure engineering project deliveries follow central procedures, guidelines and local requirements. In particular, this will be done by leading and managing engineering integrity assurance within the region, so all aviation facilities are capable of safely and efficiently operating and performing to airport requirements and in accordance with BP Group, Air BP and Regulatory standards and procedures.

The role will also provide guidance and input to the development and implementation of processes and performance improvements across Engineering and Projects in the region. In addition, the role will promote collaboration with other fields, central teams, sub functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems.

The role reports to the Senior Manager Operations – North West Europe. The post also links functionally to the Global Engineering and REL networks.

In this role You will:

Project engineering scope on projects (from tender to commissioning)

Be the single point of contact for engineering of the contract/project

Preparation and co-ordination/lead of engineering projects/packages in collaboration with engineering departments, project manager, contract management, finance, procurement & other support functions

Be accountable for on time delivery of engineering activities

Follow bp project engineering guidelines and practices

Monthly update on action plan progress & forecasts

Input and feedback for project reviews

Contribute to HSSE plan, Operation department development & asset continuous improvement

Lead HSSE actions and performance, be fully aligned with bp Aviation processes, ensure project engineering teams (own and subcontracted) are properly trained and holders of required qualifications when required.

Follow bp compliance policies and promote open reporting

Support Commercial and Performance teams by return of experience, optimising project costs & deliveries

Integrity Management (IM):

Lead & manage the project portfolio program and engineering integrity assurance.

Develop and monitor an annual Asset Integrity Plan to provide an auditable record of the current state of existing facilities & installations.

Follow-up gap closure plans, in relation to the Asset Integrity Plan, to ensure installations align with Air BP’s technical practices and standards in accordance with Air BP’s Integrity Management plan.

Ensure full compliance with policies, standards and procedures that relate to the integrity of Air bp’s assets (across HSSE, Engineering, Fuels Quality, Operations).

Engineering:

Be familiar with the region's operations, from airport delivery and storage to aircraft, to an extent that advice and assistance can be given whenever any engineering /operational problems arise.

Ensure that all engineering and asset management activities are performed in accordance with statutory requirements and BP Group Standards, and ensure all facilities and installations meet Air BP’s engineering standards and national legislation within the country.

Embedding of a consistent Engineering Ways of Working for the region, focused on integrated solutions aiming for optimisation, standardisation, and defect elimination.

Ensure all capital and integrity developments and technical modifications are engineered & delivered in accordance with air bp's engineering standards and the agreed business requirements.

Project & Contract Management:

Ensure that all the project designs are fit-for-purpose, to meet with regulatory requirements, Air bp engineering practices and any relevant international standards. And where required, take the lead in obtaining approval of design & installation drawings.

Manage resources (Turnkey Contractors and Sub-Contractors) to ensure delivery of simultaneous projects and the successful completion of projects.

Capture & share project lessons learned and ensure project teams have access to and use relevant lessons learnt from similar projects throughout all project phases.

When necessary, sit on various Project Governance Boards to ensure project, proposals are assessed and progressed via the CVP. Track capital expenditure.

Other:

Act as Regional Engineering Lead (REL), provide technical feedback into the business development strategy and capital expenditure planning.

Be a champion of the Capital Value Process, support CVP projects and promote cost effectiveness.

Supporting the wider North Europe operations and JV team members in delivering on their accountabilities.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor Degree in relevant technical field (preferably with some post graduate experience and training in a relevant engineering field) or equivalent

10+ years of experience in a similar role, preferably project management

Registered with a recognized professional body as a professional Engineer

Experience in Project construction and related HSSE aspects

Excellent track-record in projects management in aviation and/or petro-chemical industry

Deep to expert engineering knowledge in aviation depot, storage and fuel -equipment/systems

Significant experience in project and site commissioning in preperably the aviation industry

Ability to work in an international environment within a major company with understanding of sensitivity in different cultures

Able to build positive working relationships with external authorities and contractors

Good communication skills, both verbal and written in English

Expertise in the application of aviation Standards and Practices (e.g. JIG)

Excellent knowledge and application of project management tools

Ability to be self-sufficient and work independently during site visits or as a member of a team

Understanding of Knowledge Management required

Work to closure mentality, within tight deadlines

Ability to handle discussions and actions from multiple issues/projects simultaneously

High energy, positive individual loving operational challenges

Project management

Engineering management

Process safety

Risk assessment and management

Safety and risk management

