Job summary

As the Engineering Quality Manager you will define and execute engineering quality process for the bp pulse research and development team in order to deliver quality and reliability to our customers.



bp pulse provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Workplace and Public environments. We own and operate the UK’s largest charging network (Pulse) and have over 40,000 home chargers installed in domestic properties.



This will include forward quality and continuous improvement activity for hardware, embedded software and systems. You will engage with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders to ensure our products provide a market leading customer experience. bp pulse will play a critical role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.

What you’ll be doing:



Overall ownership of engineering quality processes.

Developing and maintaining culture of continuous improvement and quality focus

Imparting understanding of problem solving tools and techniques

Training and upskilling of the team in failure mode avoidance and forward quality

Delivering quality in the context of bp pulse engineering process.

Management of continuous improvement activity across the research and development team

Leading a small team of quality engineers to facilitate forward quality and failure mode avoidance

Proactively engaging with our supply chain to embed failure mode avoidance and address quality issues.

Priotisation of continuous improvement activity

Engagement with wider quality function and customer facing business functions to clearly identify and resolve quality issues.

Engagement in certification process to ensure internal and supplier processes achieve industry leading compliance.

BEng or BSc in engineering or sciences or equivalent

Application and development of quality tools and process within an engineering and manufacturing setting in industry such as automotive, aerospace, industrial, rail or consumer products.

Management of quality engineers

Driving forward quality through deployment and facilitation of failure mode avoidance

Consistent application of quality tool and process throughout the product lifecycle

Monitoring and management of quality issues in conjunction with engineering team and supply chain.

Focused continuous improvement activity based on data driven approach.

Knowledge and application of failure mode avoidance (FMEA and associated tools) over full product life-cycle

Knowledge and application on continuous improvement and problem-solving process such as 8D, DMAIC, SixSigma.

Development and implementation of quality processes

Quality coaching and training

Experience auditing and implementing industry standard quality management systems

Strong engineering background in electronics, software or mechanical engineering with ability to root cause and solve complex problems

