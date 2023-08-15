Job summary

Responsible for providing Reliability engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions passionate about risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Reliability engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions passionate about risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Are you ready for joining bp and help us to lead TJ plant's Capex project and support GSC Capex project implementation?

We are looking for role of engineering specialist and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse, respect, care and work/life balance team.

You will become an important part of normal plant operation and will support Castrol Tianjin plant from commissioning, looking at TJ plant maintenance planning, capex project budget estimate, contractor activities monitoring; the other is encouraging to China SC capex project front-end management that including study of project estimation, civil and piping technical support, etc.

You will be responsible for below objectives:

Be responsible for TJ plant maintenance planning, capex project budget estimate, contractor activities. Support China SC capex project front-end management that including study of project estimation, civil and piping etc. Support plant maintenance activities Responsible for HSSE in Engineering (both people and equipment) activities and compliance to BP / Castrol HSSE standards. Responsible for TJ plant maintenance planning, capex project budget estimate, contractor activities supervising Support China SC capex project front-end management that including study of project estimation, civil and piping technical support, etc To plan, schedule, implement, monitor and review maintenance of manufacturing assets to ensure reliability and availability of production assets To handle and maintain critical equipment “fit for purpose” by complying to integrity management requirements for the plant assets To ensure full compliance to statutory obligations in the impact area Participate with quality, environmental and HSSE internal audit as needed. Support plant maintenance activities to achieve annual production plan

Experience:

More than 6 years’ experience in engineering activities in plants preferable supply chain areas. Good knowledge of project management, planning, co-ordination, negotiations with sound commercial judgment and should be able to work well under pressure and with competing priorities. Familiarity with industrial and Chinese national codes and standards. Familiar regulations, GB/API /ASME related rules and standards. Basic knowledge on statutory requirements like factories act, petroleum rules, electricity acts and rules.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or related fields. Basic knowledge in civil, piping and mechanic functions Good communicator and great teammate with ability and willingness to work closely with others. Experience in presenting and collaborating with all levels of the organization and external agencies / contacts including statutory bodies Demonstrate ability to handle multiple activities concurrently Computer literate - Authority knowledge of MS Project, MS Office specifically Excel. Safety - Seek expertise, continually learn and develop the safety and risk management skills of self. Respect - Build positive relationships based on trust and visible discussion Excellence - Follow and uphold the rules and standards of BP and hold others to account for doing the same thing Fluent English ability in reading, writing and speaking. Logical thinking, highly organized and problem solving ability. Efficiently prioritize work and handle multiple tasks at the same time. Skilful at management and maintenance of equipment such as tanks, piping, valves, pumps, air compressors, steam system, civil infrastructure, water supply and drainage, filling line equipment etc. is plus

You will work with:

In your next journey at bp, you will experience a shining career development by working closely and collaboratively with following work relationship:

plant operation team with its workforce, includes blending, filling, scheduling, maintenance, QC lab, and administration

internals that each department of supply chain China that are manufacturing, engineering, QC, planning, logistics, procurement

bp central teams and cross functions that are China HSSE central team and global central team, people & culture, legal &compliance, technology, finance

externals will cover suppliers, contractors, customers

You're not alone, “Who we are" principles at bp now we are living will support and help you. In the principles' everyone is living/working with

safety comes first

make a positive impact

do the right things

be kind

prioritize the team

Let's play to win together!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.