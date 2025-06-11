Engineering Standards Delivery Lead - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

Ensures successful planning, development and delivery of bp’s internal engineering documents by coordinating with the Engineering teams and maintaining oversight of progress through digital workflows whilst aligning with the governance and publication processes.

Global engineering documents are created and updated by the engineering discipline teams. Delivery leads are a key part of this process by enabling quality, consistency and continuous improvement across bp’s global engineering operations and projects teams.

The Standards and Hardware team support bp’s global businesses by ensuring engineering requirements are clearly captured and transferred through the organisation by applying best industry practices and learning from experience.

What you will deliver

Lead the development, publication and retirement of bp engineering standards by using digital tools and workflows to plan, resource and collaborate with the engineering teams.

Monitor document progress and provide visibility through digital tools and dashboards.

Support delivery of high-quality documentation by performing quality checks on all engineering documents prior to publication.

Provide knowledge and experience of implementing industry best practice for writing clear, fit-for-purpose engineering requirements.

Work closely with technical content owners, editors, SMEs and functional leads to improve quality, streamline workflows and enhance processes.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Minimum of Degree or equivalent qualification in Science/Engineering.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10 years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Fluent in English

Experienced in working with engineering standards and technical documentation

Proven track record to integrate delivery across multidisciplinary teams and across internal organisational boundaries.

Familiarity with technical writing principles.

Proficiency in digital tools and document workflows.

Track record of successful performance management and delivery of engineering activities, or similar.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Post-graduate qualifications in technical writing, communications or systems engineering.

Experience with digital requirement management tools and collaboration platforms.

Understanding of industry writing standards and structured requirements techniques.

Exposure to content rationalisation, document planning or publication governance.

Basic data literacy.

You will work with

Global technical experts in various Engineering disciplines

Industry Standard Development Organisation Committee members

Working hours (India/UK shift) to support Business Partners

% travel requirements

<10%

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up a long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



