Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



We have a great opportunity for an Engineering Standards and Practices Lead to join bp! The Engineering standards and practices team is a key part to the I&E engineering organization and is responsible for setting the strategic frame for standards and practices, delivery, and publication of engineering practices, and leading bp's external partner relationships in relation to industry standards. Our engineering standards underpin 'who we are' by guiding us in doing the right thing within the boundaries of safety, legal compliance, and our code, aligned with 'live our purpose'.

The engineering standards and practices lead works with team advisors and subject matter experts (SMEs) on all aspects of delivery of engineering practices.

What does the day to day look like?

Ensure the successful planning, development, and delivery of engineering technical practices (ETP) working with discipline teams and adhering to the ETP governance process.

Develop and improve capability in technical writing of quality requirements through training and coaching of discipline advisors, SMEs and ETP Champions.

Lead all aspects of standards development, publication and retirement applying the supporting tools and system e.g., ETP Insights, ETP library and ConneXus.

Support delivery of high-quality practice by performing quality check on all documents prior to publication.

Manage data in all supporting tools and systems, to ensure accuracy and consistency.

Drives on time closure of findings and comments in the shared learning system and submission of engineering technical practices (ETPs) in accordance with 2024 and 2025 delivery plan.

Manage and direct work of 3rd party technical editors.

Look for and implement efficiency and quality improvements, and other standard processes, in practice development.

Support the transition and migration to the new digitized requirements management system.

General support for the practice transformation project.

What do we want to see from you!

Proven track record to integrate delivery across multidisciplinary teams and across internal organizational boundaries.

Engineering degree or equivalent experience.

Experienced in working with engineering standards, industry standards and guidelines.

Track record of successful performance management and delivery of engineering activities, or similar.

Effectively engages and respects contributions of others.

Excellent communications skills with experience in building successful relationships with internal and external collaborators

Desirable Criteria

Experience in writing technical requirements documents.

Experience in agile squad delivery and agile ways of working.

Experience in operations and/or projects

What you can expect from us!

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.