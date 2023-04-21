Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. The Production Engineering Team Lead will guide an elite team of engineers to manage and optimize well performance and production forecasting while maintaining a focus on downhole integrity and operating efficiency. You will leverage existing data-collection tools to analyze performance, deliver artificial lift plans, implement root cause failure analysis, and beat performance targets. You will develop and implement well surveillance strategies and implement programs to minimize casing and tubing integrity issues to prevent failures. Your team will deliver systems to manage potential frac hits and programs to prevent offset well damage. You will provide a strong, pragmatic voice to reducing costs of engineering spend and improving production deferment, while managing HSE risks and removing hazards from the business. You will optimize current work processes, develop or improve SOPs and checklists, train employees, manage third-party contractors, and verify field work is performed safely, efficiently, and consistently.

Key Accountabilities:

The Production Engineering TL role is demanding and challenging and therefore requires an individual who has well developed interpersonal skills, is self-motivated, enables and drives team development, and is capable of working within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement to Haynesville Operations.

Responsible for fostering the safety culture of the Production Engineering Team through personal behaviors, standards, verifications & coaching

Use a data-driven approach to optimize, modify, and deliver on Safety, Production, and Cost priorities across the business. Use data to develop a hopper of economic well work to improve and optimize production delivery.

Generate annual and long-term asset production plans in collaboration with the asset Development team.

Develop clear production and cost targets for the production engineers.

Improve performance and reliability of new well delivery through collaboration with Reservoir Engineering Team and Completions Team.

Ensure delivery of the production and well integrity components of the asset business plan.

Ensure compliance with the BPX Wells Policy and internal engineering best practices regarding well performance, well decline and artificial lift life cycle management.

Serve as a member of the Extended Operations Leadership Team and assume on-call responsibilities, as required.

Monitor training & development needs and confirm competency of Production Engineering Team.

Verify accurate well and production data, including forecasts, is maintained.

Actively seek and share work practices within the Haynesville and across bpx to improve performance of the team and business.

Deliver business objectives in alignment with bpx policies, procedures, and expectations (CoW, OMS, IM, SPCC, WMS, EMS, BPX Wells Policy).

Drive sustainable cost improvement and value-generation by engaging with and gathering feedback from PEs, IEs and field operations regarding surveillance results and well performance post workover.

BS in Engineering

10+ years of experience in wellwork and production engineering

Authentically own and actively participate in enabling Safety & Environmental performance

Demonstrated success in leading or influencing teams

Demonstrated ability to problem solve

Ability to learn from new ideas and apply solutions to add value

Overcome obstacles with an intense desire to succeed

Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives

Take responsibility and ownership of business performance

Share knowledge and collaborate with others for the good of the business

Keep commitments, listen to others and authentically support change

Drive transformation through a focus on effectiveness, improvement, and development

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Essential experience and job requirements:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $180,000-$270,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.