Engineering Team Lead

Job summary

At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export. This portfolio of projects is delivered from the middle of optimise (FEL2) by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.



One such project is the HVision Blue Hydrogen project at Rotterdam refinery. This project involves the design, build and commissioning of new units to extract hydrogen from natural gas and capture the carbon dioxide for disposal by other parties. The blue hydrogen will be tied into Rotterdam refinery usage for hydrogen, fuel and enable the SAF project at Rotterdam. This key project will help to dicarbon our world class refinery.



The project team requires the appointment of an ETL to lead day to day preparation of engineering with the engineering contractor. This role will initially work for the NE team before transitioning to the Engineering Manager for H Vision (to be appointed). The role is dynamic, at the forefront of bp’s ambition and is expected to be a major interface with the refinery.



The location is therefore Netherlands based with extensive local travel to contractors offices and linkage with Sunbury. Alternative arrangements may be considered with travel to the Netherlands based on merits.

Key Accountabilities:

Day to day co-ordination and leadership of the H Vision Project Discipline Engineers, including resolution of multi-disciplined, technical problems

Work closely with the Engineering Manager to deliver the facilities design and engineering in conformance with BP standards and ETPs, Project specifications and industry standards, to ensure a safe and cost effective design

Provide leadership and direction to the multi-discipline BP and Engineering Contractor’s engineering teams and support the Contractor relationship

Develop and maintain relationship with sister projects (H2 & SAF) and represent H Vision at integration forums

Collaborate with Rotterdam refinery and ensure design integrates into existing systems and operation including maintaining appropriate brownfield scope oversight

Ensure the engineering Contractor Engineering team delivers against the relevant standards and specifications. Take a leading role in the management of engineering work

Support the Engineering Manager to ensure compliance and conformance with Projects OMS and common process

Own and chair on behalf of the Engineering Manager key interface meetings between Engineering and associated teams

Delegate for Engineering Manager as required

Supporting the technical verification processes

Ensuring that key interfaces with Engineering are tracked, led and necessary interventions identified and closed out.

Coaching and development of BP discipline engineers within the Engineering team

Essential Education:

Engineering degree or similar

Chartered Professional Engineer

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Substantial experience in similar industry role, managing teams of discipline engineers. Currently ETL or has stood in for Engineering Manager

Experience in a Major Project delivery environment leading an engineering team and demonstrable experience of undertaking multi-discipline decision making in a key engineering role

Experience managing third party design contractors

Proactive, performance biased skills and track record of delivery

Knowledge of the requirements of project processes and common process

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership

Desirable Criteria:

Experience working with process licensors and major technical package suppliers

Hydrogen and SMR experience an advantage

Deep Contractor performance management exposure

Experience in working in concept Optimise/FEED stages of a Project.

Brownfield project knowledge would be beneficial

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc)

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction

Anticipates future situations and plans ahead to meet them

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!