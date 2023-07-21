Engineering Team Lead Engineer Net Zero Teesside Project

Job summary

The Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) project is a full chain carbon capture and storage (CCS) project that aims to support the United Kingdom’s Net Zero commitments by developing the world’s first zero-carbon industrial hub by 2030 in the North East of England. The Project entered FEED in Jan 2022 and scope includes · delivery of a new Power, Capture and Compression (PCC) plant, · onshore CO2 gathering pipeline network and natural gas pipeline (OSBL scope) · Humber onshore CO2 gathering pipeline network (Onshore Humber scope) · two export pipelines and associated beach crossings, one from Teesside and one from Humberside to an offshore store where the CO2 will be injected via subsea manifold and injection facilities. · Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) providing full chain, central engineering support. The ETL will lead the engineering delivery of the key parts of the OSBL FEED scopes in support of readiness for the Final Investment Decision in 2H 2024. The role involves performance management of one of the FEED engineering contractors, leading cross-discipline engineering activities and supporting the bp subject area engineers located in the central squads complete their verification and assurance activities. The role will be based in a contractor’s office local to the Teesside region with some travel to different FEED Contractor offices and the project team hub in bp Sunbury. The ETL Engineer will collaborate with the Project Engineering Manager and work closely with the central discipline engineering team.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Verification of the FEED Contractor performance and engineering delivery.

Managing compliance against the FEED Scope of Work.

Control scope and manage change through FEED

Management of Engineering input to the DCO examination process.

Oversee application of engineering codes, standards and practices (including Group Practices, Group Instruction for Supply, Engineering Technical Practices) for the FEED scope.

Supporting bp internal and third party verification and engineering quality assurance.

Engineering risk management & mitigation implementation.

Lead preparation for detailed design stage bidding at end of FEED.

Support engineering transition through FEED completion and into Detailed Design.

Essential Education:

Degree in relevant Engineering subject area.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Track record of delivery of engineering and performance management, preferably with context of FEED phase onwards.

Experience of facilities design and management.

Delivery of complex engineering scopes and resolution of multidiscipline engineering issues.

Delivery of brownfield engineering with third party engineering contractors in the North East of England.

Awareness and application of Major Projects Common Process (MPCP).

Ability to engage and work with projects personnel, internal and external partners, contractors and suppliers.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Knowledge of pipeline and major crossings design.

Understanding of CO2 transportation risks and design challenges.

Experience of delivering Tier 2 & 3 decisions.

Experience of implementing detailed design.

Awareness of brownfield engineering complexities.

Awareness of UK onshore regulated project environments.

Detailed understanding of Major Projects Common Process (MPCP) application.

Additional information:

Location is expected to be in a regional office local to Teesside (North East England) with some travel to sub-contractor offices and central project location in South East England.



