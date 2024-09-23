Engineering Team Lead - Hull and Mooring

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Americas Project team is in search of a Hull and Mooring Engineering Team Lead to assist in the engineering leadership of a pair of multi-billion dollar new deepwater hubs in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM). The role will provide discipline assistance for both projects and serve as an engineering team lead for the second project. This is to be achieved through a program work construct, with these projects being the first two in a series of planned new hubs, where a design one, build approach is to be adopted. The development consists of a column stabilized moored semisubmersible Floating Production Unit (FPU) intended for production of hydrocarbons, supported by subsea production systems, associated wells, and midstream services operated export pipelines.

Key Accountabilities

The adherence with the agreed hull and mooring scope, standards and engineering processes and for the quality, integrity, cost and timely issue of engineering deliverables.

Define the scope for engineering and procurement activities during the Define and Execute stages of the project and establish the engineering contractors Discipline Engineering to deliver that scope.

Monitor cost and schedule from the Engineering Contractor and intervene as soon as it is evident these are under threat.

Seek and incorporate lessons learned from recent BP development projects and Joint Ventures into the design and execution planning and share engineering lessons and best practice with other developments in BP.

Embed the requirements of the standardization plan into the engineering design and equipment selection

Establish the components of the technology plan and track the Technology Readiness Levels for each new technology with associated risks and mitigation plans being identified.

Develop and implement an assurance plan and lead the development portion of the BoD, SoR and PEP. Lead 3rd party verification and CVA activities

Collaborate with the Segment Marine Authorities and BP Shipping to ensure compliance with the Marine Assurance Plan (MAP) and relevant ETP/STP requirements.

Assist in the management of the classification of the hull, mooring, and foundations with ABS as well as the certification required by BOEM/BSEE and USCG.

Accountable for risk management and design hazard management. Provide hull & mooring engineering support to procurement, construction, and installation teams.

Ensure completeness and adequacy of engineering documentation for ops.

Provide and manage package sponsors (i.e. responsible engineers) for procured hull & mooring equipment through the Define Stage.

Essential Education & Experience

Engineering degree or equivalent experience

PMP, Chartered Engineer or equivalent – or evidence of working towards this (preferred)

10+ years in engineering delivery/management.

Engineering experience in execution and management of naval architecture (stability, global performance, weight control, mooring system design) for semisubmersible based FPU

Experience with ABS classification and USCG regulations for GoM based Semisubmersible FPUs

Fluent English oral and written communication skills

Strong safety leadership for both personal and process safety.

Strong people skills, ability to lead by example.

Ability to prioritize engineering work effectively.

Demonstrates the ability to listen, learn and take lessons actively from wider bp to maximize value.

Ability to interface with EPC Contractor engineering leads to influence safety, quality and performance outcomes.

Can coordinate planning activities on a daily / weekly basis and linking into schedule.

Able to coordinate resolution of technical issues at site level and liaising with engineering.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.