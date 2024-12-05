Engineering Technical Editor - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Let me tell you about the role

Providing expertise in technical editing to review and revise bp’s internal engineering documentation ensuring that engineering requirements are internally published in accordance with best industry practice for technical writing.

The Engineering Standards and Hardware team support bp’s global businesses by ensuring engineering technical requirements are clearly captured and transferred through the organisation by applying best industry engineering practices and learning from bp’s extensive experience in global operations and projects.

What you will deliver

Perform formal reviews and editing of technical documents such as engineering specifications and practices written in the English language using typical engineering technical terminology commonly used in the energy industries.

Provide knowledge and experience of implementing industry best practice for technical editing and writing.

An ability to interface with technical content owners (Engineers) to update and revise documentation in accordance with best practices for technical writing.

Provide guidance and training to technical content owners to improve technical writing skills across bp's Engineering organization.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Minimum of Degree or equivalent qualification in English language and/or Science/Engineering.

Preferred education/certifications:

Degree in English, Technical Communication or Science/Engineering

Post-graduate qualifications in technical writing

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Fluent in English

Technical editing and writing experience of technical specifications and practices.

Expert knowledge of Microsoft Word

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Relevant certification from Institute of Scientific and Technical Communication or similar.

Experience with digital requirement management tools.

Familiarity with ISO/IEC Directives Part 2: Principles and rules for the structure and drafting of ISO and IEC documents.

Familiarity with INCOSE guide to writing requirements and Easy Approach to Requirements Syntax (EARS).

Experience with QVscribe or a similar requirement quality assessment tool.

Minimum of Degree or equivalent qualification in English language and/or Science/Engineering.

You will work with

Regional and Central technical experts in Engineering

Industry Standard Development Organisation Committee members

Shift

Working hours (India/UK shift) to support Business Partners

% travel requirements

<10%

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.