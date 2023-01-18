Engineering Technical Lead - H2 Teesside

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. A key UK project to supporting this goal is the UK based H2 Teesside project which develops a large scale blue hydrogen plant including carbon capture and hydrogen storage and distribution.
In this role you will support our H2 Teesside engineering team as part of the engineering H2 operating base leading the multidiscipline engineering design of the H2 Teesside Blue Hydrogen project. This will involve coordination of technology, license technologies and interfaces, guiding contractors to the optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable solution.
This project will move through the optimize and into define stage through 2023 in support of BP’s commitment to deliver H2 in the Teesside region by 2027
Essential Education:
Engineering degree or similar.
Chartered Professional Engineer.
Essential Experience:
Desirable Experience / Skills:
