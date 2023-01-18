Engineering Technical Lead - H2 Teesside

Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. A key UK project to supporting this goal is the UK based H2 Teesside project which develops a large scale blue hydrogen plant including carbon capture and hydrogen storage and distribution.



In this role you will support our H2 Teesside engineering team as part of the engineering H2 operating base leading the multidiscipline engineering design of the H2 Teesside Blue Hydrogen project. This will involve coordination of technology, license technologies and interfaces, guiding contractors to the optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable solution.



This project will move through the optimize and into define stage through 2023 in support of BP’s commitment to deliver H2 in the Teesside region by 2027

What you will deliver

Leadership of the H2 Teesside Project Discipline Engineers, including resolution of multi-disciplined, technical problems.

Work closely with the Engineering Manager to deliver the facilities design and engineering in conformance with BP standards and ETPs, Project specifications and industry standards, to ensure a safe and cost effective design.

Provide leadership and direction to the multi-discipline BP and Engineering Contractor’s engineering teams and support the Contractor relationship.

Ensure the engineering Contractor Engineering team delivers against the relevant standards and specifications. Take a leading role in the management of engineering deliverables.

Support the Engineering Manager to ensure compliance and conformance with Projects OMS and common process.

Own and chair on behalf of the Engineering Manager key interface meetings between Engineering and associated teams.

Delegate for Engineering Manager as required.

Supporting the verification of the Contractor delivery, working with the EM and quality manager.

Ensuring that key interfaces with Engineering are tracked, managed and necessary interventions identified and closed out.

Coaching and development of BP discipline engineers within the Engineering team.

What you will need to be successful

Essential Education:

Engineering degree or similar.

Chartered Professional Engineer.

Essential Experience:

Substantial experience in similar industry role, managing teams of discipline engineers.

Experience in a Major Project delivery environment leading an engineering team.

Demonstrable experience of undertaking multi-discipline decision making in a key engineering role.

Experience managing third party design contractors.

Proactive, performance biased skills and track record of delivery.

The candidate should have a working knowledge of industry and government standards.

Knowledge of the requirements of project processes and common process

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership.

Desirable Experience / Skills:

Experience working with major package and bulk suppliers.

Knowledge of Contractor performance management.

Currently ETL or has potential for future Engineering Manager role.

Experience in working in concept Optimise/FEED stages of a Project.

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc)

Actively engages and respects contributions of others.

Willingly takes the lead when challenges occur.

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Anticipates future situations and plans ahead to meet them.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!