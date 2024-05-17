Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We are looking for an Engineering & Technical Standards Lead responsible for working across the ANZ Construction Team to review, update and maintain bp technical standards in line with the OMS 5.1 & 5.2, bp Group Defined and Standard Technical Practices as well as the ANZ legislative requirements.

This role will report to the ANZ Construction Services Lead and will be responsible for managing the development of revisions of ANZ standards, as well as supporting document templates such as SoW, PSSR, PHSSER, equipment catalogues. Accountable for design standards and working closely with Regional Construction Leads, network planning, maintenance, HS&EC, Operation and Wider technical engineering global colleagues.

What you can expect in this role:

Strong leadership of Safety and Operational Risk management through systematic and rigorous application and assurance of OMS requirements. This is a safety critical role.

Support the Construction team as required for audits and other self-verification activities.

Undertake the delivery of technical engineering design documentation that meets all BP Group, Australian and State and Local standards, laws and regulations across BP’s operations.

Ensure standards remain current and fit for purpose through regular review processes, and annual release mid-year.

Deliver a robust engineering standards service, and where possible, identify standardisation of engineering assurance documentation including appropriate QA/QC systems to verify compliance.

Lead, manage and develop Engineering Assurance Partners to ensure services provided are consistent and reliable delivery of engineering expertise.

Bring OMS to life & ensure that it becomes embedded in our engineering ways of working.

Recognise cross-discipline best practice and work with regional teams to implement engineering assurances across the wider business as appropriate.

Helps to coordinate and translate strategic commitments with a value engineering framework to optimise retail standards across ANZ.

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Tertiary qualification in Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) with 10+ years industry experience

Demonstrated experience in a related technical environment such as Engineering Design

Eligible for CPEng status (IEAust or equivalent) or RPEQ registration desirable.

Strong personal impact that inspires and motivates a diverse team and influence effectively across the organisation.

Strong technical knowledge, performance bias and understanding of end to end business operations

Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking.

Highly competent in communication and influencing.

Proficiency with digital workplace tools including MS Office Suite including MS Project

Commercial experience in the retail or the fuel industry advantageous

