Engineering Wells Intern

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience and learning about the organization and the business. Interns work for a fixed period of time.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience and learning about the organization and the business. Interns work for a fixed period of time.



Job Description:

About the role:

Acquire basic knowledge on Drilling Engineering which include aspects of well planning and execution of the Appraisal Drilling and Full Field Development programme to the agreed project goals in accordance with regulatory requirements, BP’s policies, on time, within budget and without personnel injuries. Intern will be exposed data/information where he/she needs to gather & perform analysis. Intern will need to communicate the learning’s to the BP wells team through a presentation & report.

Key Responsibilities:

Participate in all Safety & Environment related activity within the team.

Shadow a drilling engineer and participate in well design including casing, mud program and cementing program designs in accordance with BP best practices and utilising BP approved tools and input from appropriate specialists in Central Engineering Teams. Assist in preparation of a drilling program.

Investigate, review and assess the introduction of appropriate, new or innovative technology as appropriate to improve drilling performance.

Perform post well reviews and incorporate learning into future drilling programs.

Work assigned to assist team, including one coherent activity – the assignment project – which will continue throughout the assignment.

Visits to Rig sites and service company yards for witnessing tests, making up equipment and for learning.

Provide presentation and report about the assignment project which will be evaluated by Coach/ Team Leaders.

Some training will be offered as needed by the work.

Essential Education & Requirements:

Omani national.

Bachelor's degree (BA) in Chemical, Process, Civil or Mechanical Engineering .

Minimum GPA of 2.8

Open for 2021,2022,2023 graduates.

Good English communication skills, both oral and written.

Flexible for filed visits.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.