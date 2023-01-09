Engineering & Maintenance Manager

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver Maintenance engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, promoting collaboration with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and developing capabilities of the team to apply integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
Job Purpose
To provide a maintenance service primarily to Production and a centralized service to all facilities. Manage the maintenance activities to meet ‘manufacturing specification’ machine run efficiency, to optimize machine availability to production and minimize machine related downtime incurred in the production of lubricants. To manage project related engineering activities and ensure HSSE compliance in both installation and commissioning.
Key Accountabilities