Engineering & Maintenance Manager

Job summary

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver Maintenance engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, promoting collaboration with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and developing capabilities of the team to apply integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Job Purpose

To provide a maintenance service primarily to Production and a centralized service to all facilities. Manage the maintenance activities to meet ‘manufacturing specification’ machine run efficiency, to optimize machine availability to production and minimize machine related downtime incurred in the production of lubricants. To manage project related engineering activities and ensure HSSE compliance in both installation and commissioning.



Key Accountabilities

Provide input into the Plant Business Plan, which includes Capex, Revex, training needs, head count, unit cost, Return on Assets.

Responsible for attainment of manufacturing unit cost within plan.

Provide input into setting the key performance indicator targets, which includes customer responsiveness (CR), machine utilization, productivity on the line, machine run efficiency, downtime, response time, safety, cost control.

Accountable for the attainment of production and maintenance KPIs.

Communicate set targets to maintenance staff as appropriate.

To meet the CR objective and sales requirement in compliance with ISO standard.

To minimize machine downtime and lost machine run efficiency to meet KPI targets. Ensure conformance to the ‘lost capacity/downtime’ management systems for investigation, action and reporting requirements.

To meet ‘response time’ agreed targets as an internal customer service indicator.

Ensure that all personnel conform to HSSE regulation.

Ensure all housekeeping routines are performed as per 5S Plant Standard.

Conduct annual performance evaluations for staff.

Prepare and coordinate the annual PM and Calibration annual master plan.

With the assistance of the Production Manager be responsible for the planning and execution of planned maintenance to ensure machine availability as per the Weekly Production Schedule.

Undertake preliminary engineering investigations and actions.

Continuous improvement of machine uptime efficiency and line crewing productivity, in the production area, including the assigning and following up of solutions to non-conformances.

Requirements: