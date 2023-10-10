Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a meaningful subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements. Lead the delivery of engineering projects in the region in line with Air bp’s project management process and relevant bp and industry standards. This includes on-site project management, cost control, project initiation and technical support.



Join our team and advance your career as an Engineering and Project Advisor.

You can be based in Sweden or Norway.

In this role You will:

Take ownership for coordinating engineering projects within the region, ensuring they enforce to Air bp's project management procedures and relevant bp and industry standards. This encompasses on-site project management, cost management, project initiation, and technical assistance.

Supervise the progress of ongoing projects, leading both BP staff and contractors to ensure the simultaneous successful completion of multiple projects.

Verify that all small and medium projects in the engineering domain post holder's purview enforce to the relevant Air BP and local legal responsibilities.

Build project proposals, explore alternatives, and commence feasibility studies.

Prove that all the project designs are fit-for-purpose, to meet with relevant Regulatory requirements, Air BP engineering practices and international standards appropriate to the business sector.

Take the lead, where required, in acquiring approval of design & installation drawings

Make sure that technical safety assurance components undergo formal reviews at suitable intervals throughout project progress

Encourage productive collaboration with the Operations team throughout all project stages and build a seamless process for integrating new assets into operation

Join the Engineering team and provide support to other areas as needed.

What You will need to be successful:

Experience in the aviation sector is highly valued

Strong English language knowledge both oral and written

Strong comprehension of mechanical principles, with niche knowledge in (aviation) fuel delivery systems and tank farms.

Strong understanding of P&IDs and technical drawings

Sound grasp of civil engineering aspects and electrical scope

Highly organized person

Proficient in comprehending processes and the documentation needed for project delivery

Must expect travel and on-site presence (up to 40% travel time)



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



